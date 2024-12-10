The LSU Football Transfer Portal Big Board: Five Transfer Targets To Know
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will continue evaluating the NCAA Transfer Portal as names enter the system in order to bolster the roster for the 2025 season.
With the portal officially open for business as of Monday, Dec. 9, targets have begun emerging for the Bayou Bengals.
Kelly and Co. will be "very aggressive" in the Transfer Portal with double-digit additions looking to be brought to Baton Rouge this offseason.
"We'll be very aggressive," Kelly said last week. "I think everybody knows last summer that we weren't very aggressive in the transfer portal and we put together a defensive line with minimal resources. We've really put ourselves in a position, and I'll use this term loosely, well under the 'cap' to where we could be quite aggressive this year. And we will be in that area."
There are several impactful transfers that have already been linked to LSU after one day of the portal officially being open.
A look into a few targets for Kelly and the Tigers.
Five LSU Transfer Portal Targets to Know:
WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as of Monday with the LSU Tigers immediately becoming a team to watch for, according to multiple reports.
Barion, a speedster who torches opponents with his freakish athleticism, heads into the portal with 122 career receptions for 1,528 total yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons with the Wildcats.
The former Top-100 recruit has track speed that cannot be taught and it's what has made him a lethal weapon in Kentucky's offense over the last three years.
Along with being a threat in the receiving game, Barion can be used as a Swiss Army Knife as well. He rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns as well during his time in Lexington while also serving as a kick returner with five more touchdowns in that facet of the game.
Barion will receive significant interest now that he is officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal with LSU, Ole Miss, Florida State and Texas A&M set to be teams to watch for, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.
WR Micah Hudson: Texas Tech
Texas Tech five-star true freshman wide receiver Micah Hudson will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season with the Red Raiders. 247Sports first reported his intentions to depart Lubbock last week.
The coveted wideout from the Lone Star State was one of the biggest wins in Texas Tech history on the recruiting trail after bypassing opportunities with the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies.
Now, after a slow first season of college football where Hudson battled the injury bug, the coveted receiver plans to enter the Transfer Portal in search of a new home.
He finished his first season with eight catches for 123 yards, but did not record a reception during the Red Raiders' final handful of games this season after a nagging injury derailed his year.
Hudson struggled to carve out a role in his first season at the next level, but now in search of a new program, colleges are salivating at the potential he attains.
He's currently listed as the No. 3 overall prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports.
Now, the "contenders" are being revealed with the LSU Tigers among the Top 5 schools to keep tabs on. The Tigers are joined by Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Colorado, according to Rivals.
Rivals isn't the only outlet reporting LSU is in for the Hudson Sweepstakes.
On3 Sports' Pete Nakos reported on Thursday that LSU will be a team to watch for during Hudson's Transfer Portal process.
OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
Northwestern offensive lineman Josh Thompson will be a hot commodity in the Transfer Portal market this month after a dominant tenure with the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-5, 301-pounder was rated as the No. 2 offensive lineman in the Big Ten, according to PFF, with several programs already expressing interest.
That includes offensive line coach Brad Davis and the LSU staff.
LSU, along with Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Tennessee, among several others, have reached out to the coveted lineman, according to multiple reports. 247Sports reported LSU's interest first.
LSU will need depth in the trenches next season after losing star left tackle Will Campbell to the 2025 NFL Draft. The hope is that the Tigers can hold onto starting right tackle Emery Jones and return to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season.
The Tigers will lose three starters in total on the offensive line, as it currently stands, with Campbell off to the 2025 NFL Draft while starting guards Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier are set to begin the next chapter after taking part in Senior Night.
LSU will be involved in Thompson's portal process in hopes of securing the coveted offensive lineman this offseason, but he will be at the top of many programs' Big Boards. The Michigan Wolverines appear to be a heavy-hitter here. Thompson is a Michigan native.
CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
Florida cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday with a slew of potential suitors set to line up for his services.
Jackson, the former No. 3 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, spent two seasons in Gainesville before making the decision to depart.
There are ties here in LSU's favor if the program elects to target the youngster. Raymond was Jackson's recruiter while he was on staff with the Gators over the last few seasons.
The expectation is that LSU will be involved in Jackson's transfer process with the program likely losing starter Zy Alexander and others this offseason.
Nonetheless, with the former Gator in the portal, he's certainly a name to keep tabs on this month.
DE Kameron Olds: Kent State
The LSU Tigers extended an offer to Kent State standout defensive end Kameron Olds on Monday once the impactful defender officially entered the portal.
He's become a hot commodity on the market after hauling in offers from LSU, Virginia Tech, Cal, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State, among others, on Monday.
Olds ended the 2024 season with 42 total tackles, six sacks and a pass deflection for the Golden Flashes after becoming a critical piece to their defense.
After spending three seasons with Kent State, Olds will now test the Transfer Portal in search of a new home with a slew of potential suitors lining up for his services.
The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened for business on Monday, Dec. 9 and will remain open until Dec. 28 for players to enter their names.
