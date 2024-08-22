The LSU Injury Report: Tigers Battling Minor Injuries Ahead of USC Week
The LSU Tigers are 10 days away from lacing up their cleats in Las Vegas (Nev.) for a Week 1 showdown against the USC Trojans on Sept. 1st.
For Brian Kelly and the program, the opportunity to start the season on the right track is crucial with a new-look group, but the Tigers will need to get back to 100% over the next few days.
LSU will wrap up Fall Camp this weekend with a few minor injuries to keep tabs on.
The LSU Injury Report:
DB Sage Ryan- Hamstring
LSU defensive back Sage Ryan was sidelined on Wednesday for Day 17 of Fall Camp as he nurses a minor hamstring injury.
A player being cross-trained as both a cornerback and safety, Ryan is a key piece to the defensive backfield where he's taken first-team reps at corner this month.
“Pretty good. I think we’ve got a grade one hamstring,” Brian Kelly said on Wednesday. "These are injuries that should clear up this week and have them back full go for preparation for USC."
OL Miles Frazier and WR Chris Hilton - Ankle
LSU WR Chris Hilton suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's practice that led him to sit on the sideline for the remainder of the day. He remains working with trainers on the side into the final week of camp with the program being cautious.
Along with Hilton, LSU offensive guard Miles Frazier is nursing an ankle injury as well that held him out of practice on Wednesay. Red-shirt freshman Tyree Adams filled in with the first-team offensive line group.
“I think we’ve got an ankle for Miles Frazier. Hilton has got a bone bruise but one that we feel like he should be back this weekend as well,” Kelly said. “So, I think three or four guys that kind of [have] the bumps and bruises of camp but we feel good about their availability come this weekend.”
LB West Weeks - Foot
LSU LB West Weeks was on the sideline for Wednesday's practice in a walking boot with what Kelly described as a foot sprain. The injury shouldn't hold the second-team linebacker out for next weekend's showdown against USC.
WR Jelani Watkins - Ankle
LSU wide receiver Jelani Watkins has a sprained foot and sprained ankle. He suffered the injury on August 14th and was on crutches with a boot on his foot last week.
Watkins landed wrong during a 2v2 drill where he was immediately wincing in pain with trainers pulling him off to the side for the rest of the day. It doesn't appear it'll be a long-term injury with the staff hoping to have him back sooner rather than later.
More LSU News:
Fall Camp Week 3 Preview: Storylines, Position Battles and Depth Chart Predictions
LSU Inching Towards No. 1 Recruiting Class in America
The Eye-Catchers: Who's Standing Out During Fall Camp?
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.