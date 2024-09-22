The LSU Injury Update: Harold Perkins To Undergo Testing Following Knee Injury
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers captured a 34-17 Week 4 victory over UCLA after outscoring the Bruins 17-0 in the second half.
Led by another impressive game from Garrett Nussmeier, the Bayou Bengals took home their third straight victory.
In a battle in The Boot, LSU saw several players go down with injuries; including star linebacker Harold Perkins.
Kelly provided an update on Perkins and what's next following a knee injury suffered in the fourth quarter.
The Injury Update:
LB Harold Perkins: Knee
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins exited Saturday afternoon's matchup against the UCLA Bruins after suffering a knee injury in the fourth quarter.
After sitting in the medical tent for a short period of time, Perkins then limped to the locker room with a towel over his head.
Kelly provided an update on the star defensive piece and what's next after going down with an injury in Week 4.
"We'll do all the diagnostic testing tonight and tomorrow," coach Brian Kelly said on Saturday. "We'll have a better answer for you when we do our presser on Monday."
It's been a slow start for Perkins as he searches for his "bread and butter" in defensive coordinator Blake Baker's scheme, but it appeared he was turning the corner as the strong side linebacker.
The numbers from Perkins in 2023 looked similar to what he did as a true freshman in 2022 after recording 75 tackles, 13.0 tackles for a loss, and 5.5 sacks while forcing three fumbles, and recording five PBUs.
Now, LSU will await test results to determine the severity of the knee injury suffered in Week 4.
CB Zy Alexander: Concussion
LSU cornerback Zy Alexander was ruled out for the remainder of the game after suffering a concussion early against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday.
He'll work through concussion protocols before being cleared in the coming days.
S Jardin Gilbert: Shoulder
LSU safety Jardin Gilbert suffered a shoulder injury on Saturday in the first half and did not return to the game. He will continue being evaluated heading into Week 5 against the South Alabama Jaguars.
