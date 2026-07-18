LSU football enters 2026 under new leadership with plenty of questions surrounding the offense, but one answer is already clear. Tight end Trey'Dez Green will headline the Tigers' offense this season, entering his third year in Baton Rouge after a breakout sophomore season.

At 6-foot-7, Green combines the frame and vertical of a power forward with the speed of a wide receiver, making him a matchup nightmare for nearly every defender college football has to offer. That rare blend of size and burst is exactly why he is being circled as the superstar name of the season.

With a new coaching staff installing a fresh offensive scheme and a nearly whole new receiver room, the stage is set for Green to become the focal point of everything LSU does through the air.

The Clear No. 1 Option

Nov 9, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) makes a catch just out of bounds against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Green appeared in 11 games with six starts in 2025, catching 33 passes for 433 yards and a team-best seven touchdowns. Those seven scores led all tight ends in the SEC last season.

That touchdown total also set the LSU single-season record for receiving touchdowns by a tight end, and it pushed his career mark to 11, the most in program history at the position. Nearly half of his production came after the catch, with 176 of his 433 receiving yards in 2025 coming once the ball was in his hands.

Green ranked fifth in the SEC in tight end receiving yards a year ago despite playing in a Tigers offense that was widely considered dreadful. The new scheme from a proven Lane Kiffin offensive staff should make Green's numbers jump alone.

Hearing Some Preseason Hype

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) catches a pass for a touchdown while being defended by Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pro Football Focus has ranked Green as the top returning tight end in the entire country entering the season. That's after playing just two seasons of collegiate football.

Green's ceiling in 2026 is tied directly to new offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., who led Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff a season ago. Weis has a track record of featuring tight ends, having overseen Dae'Quan Wright's 39 catches for 635 yards and five touchdowns for Ole Miss in 2025.

The year before that, Ole Miss tight ends Caden Prieskorn and Wright combined for 795 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his scheme. The promising thought of this season comes from where history meets the present: Green is the most talented, skilled and athletic tight end Weis and Kiffin have had together.

That means Green should ould easily exceed those combined numbers on his own in 2026.

LSU also lost significant production at wide receiver this offseason, leaving a wide-open target share for Green to absorb. His ability to line up as an in-line tight end or split out wide gives quarterback Sam Leavitt maximum flexibility in choosing Green as his target.

The Draft Is Looming

Apr 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The podium with draft logo at the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green has already been circled as a potential first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, a testament to just how rare his physical tools are at the position. His build, athleticism and tools are exactly what NFL evaluators covet when looking for tight ends to fit their modern offenses.

Green sits comfortably as a first-round projection this preseason, earning the top tight end spot in a couple of way-too-early mock drafts. As fall camp and the 2026 season approach, Green needs to take that next step under Kiffin and Weis to cement and maybe improve his draft stock.

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