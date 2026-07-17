One LSU Star Has a Chance to Steal the Spotlight at SEC Media Days

SEC Media Days are always a national spectacle, and the 2026 edition is shaping up to be one of the most compelling in years as Lane Kiffin closes out the four-day event on Thursday, July 23.

Everyone in the country is waiting for his time on the stand, and it surely will be massive after the rocky divorce with Ole Miss this offseason. But while Kiffin is the headliner, one of his players has a real shot at walking away as the story of the day.

Linebackers Whit Weeks and T.J. Dottery come along with tight end Trey’Dez Green on the final day of SEC Media Days. It’s a group loaded with storylines, from Dottery’s move from Ole Miss to LSU to Weeks’ decision to return back to LSU. But Green is the one with the most to gain from his time on the podium.

The potential first-round NFL Draft pick could be poised for a massive season in Kiffin’s offense after catching seven touchdown passes last year. With the national spotlight already following him into 2026, his time at media days will be a massive chance for him to add to his stock.

The Hype Around Trey'Dez Green is Real

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) catches a pass for a touchdown while being defended by Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

PFF has ranked Green as the No. 1 returning tight end in America, and he enters his junior campaign as the top returning offensive weapon for the Tigers. Green set the LSU single-season touchdown reception record for a tight end in 2025 with seven scores and already holds the program’s all-time record for receiving touchdowns by a tight end with 11.

At 6-foot-7, Green has the height of a power forward but the speed of a wide receiver, making him a matchup nightmare for most defenders. That combination earned him the highest rating of any tight end in the game.

In Josh Edwards’ way-too-early 2027 NFL Mock Draft, Green is already projected as a top-15 selection and the first tight end off the board.

The Clear Leader This Offseason

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Green is already a massive player at LSU over his first two seasons, and ahead of Year 3, playing within an offense tailor-made for an athletic freak of his skill set, it makes all the sense in the world to introduce his personality to the wider SEC world.

This is his moment, and the timing couldn’t be better. Kiffin and company are likely to be in high demand, given the coach’s much-talked-about move from Ole Miss to LSU at the end of the 2025 regular season.

That Kiffin frenzy actually works in Green’s favor: every camera and recorder pointed at the LSU table is another opportunity for him to make an impression. Starting quarterback Sam Leavitt was not selected to attend and has not yet spoken publicly since transferring from Arizona State, leaving Green as the face of a high-powered offense that the country is eager to learn about.

With the John Mackey Award buzz already building and a loaded season ahead, Green doesn’t just have a chance to shine that weekend, he has every reason to.

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