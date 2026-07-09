The Matchups That Will Decide Texas vs. LSU

There is always a handful of games on the college football schedule that grab the nation's excitement and anticipation. Texas and LSU have all the signs to be one of those games.

These two prestigious programs will clash for the first time since 2019, when Joe Burrow and Sam Ehlinger were leading the charge. Now, it'll be Sam Leavitt for the Tigers and Arch Manning for the Longhorns.

The game will be played on November 14th at Tiger Stadium. There will be future NFL stars littered over the field, but here are three matchups to look out for.

Colin Simmons vs. Jordan Seaton

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There are few matchups in college football that draw more star power than defensive end Colin Simmons and LSU's newest left tackle, Jordan Seaton.

Seaton was the highest-rated offensive lineman in the transfer portal as he makes his way over from Colorado. The Tigers heavily sought after the 6'5" tackle, and he'll have a tough task against Simmons. But this is exactly why LSU brought in Seaton.

The Longhorns' defensive end recorded 12 sacks and three forced fumbles as a sophomore. He'll draw LSU's attention. Simmons primarily rushes on the right side of the defense, but defensive coordinator Will Muschamp could move him around for this game.

Whit Weeks vs. Arch Manning

LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) against the South Carolina Gamecocks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whit Weeks will be one of the leaders of this Tigers' defense. After an injury-riddled 2025 season, Weeks is hoping for a bounce-back 2026 campaign.

Weeks is a game-wrecker. He can blitz the quarterback, stop the run, and play a physical brand of football. He can fly around the field which makes him a problem for Texas.

Manning has to know where Weeks is at all times. If LSU's top linebacker catches Manning off guard, it could be a long game for the Longhorns offense.

Cam Coleman vs DJ Pickett

LSU Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (3) reacts to intercepting the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Pickett will draw the tough assignment of Texas' top wide receiver, Cam Coleman. He was the highest-rated wide receiver in the transfer portal.

The former Auburn wideout recorded 56 catches, 708 yards, and five touchdowns last season. This matchup is all about size, as Coleman stands at 6'3" and Pickett at 6'5". Manning will certainly look to his star wideout, and Pickett has to be ready for the challenge.

Texas has a deep wide receiver room with Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V. The Tigers will get tested all game long, and one costly mistake could be the difference in this game. A win could look good for LSU if the secondary forces a turnover.

Not to mention, the matchup on the sidelines is enticing. Steve Sarkisian and Lane Kiffin, two of college football's best minds, will certainly bring their best. This game has all the ingredients for an instant classic.

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