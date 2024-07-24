The Newcomers: Predicting Breakout Candidates for LSU Football in 2024
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff dominated the offseason after reeling in several high-profile 2024 signees and transfers.
Now, with focus shifting to Fall Camp just days away, there's an opportunity for the newcomers to assert themselves as key pieces to the program in the coming weeks.
Kelly and Co. have a myriad of weapons to work with heading into the season, but who can separate from the pack?
A look into a few newcomers to keep tabs on:
PJ Woodland: Freshman Cornerback
One of the new faces in the cornerback room is true freshman PJ Woodland with the youngster already turning heads after skyrocketing up the depth chart during his first spring in Baton Rouge.
Woodland, a Mississippi native who enrolled early in January, took first-team reps during spring football on the opposite side of sophomore cornerback Ashton Stamps.
It's no surprise that Woodland is impressing so early. Ask defensive coordinator Blake Baker who summed it up best during the spring:
“Competitiveness. PJ Woodland is a competitor,” Baker said of Woodland.“He’s feisty, he’s physical, and he can run. More than anything, for a freshman, we’ve thrown him out there with the ones some and thrown him out there against our top receivers and he competes. That’s where it starts, but he has the physical tools. He has long levers, he’s physical and he can run, so I’ve been impressed with him. It wasn’t easy. Those first three days before spring break I guarantee you he was saying ‘what in the world did I do coming here early?’ but he’s been really impressive these last few days.”
Woodland will continue putting on size after checking in at 5-foot-11, 160 pounds once on campus, but the physicality and intangibles are certainly there. He's feisty as Baker said and continues taking that next step in a cornerback room that has players pushing for first team reps.
For most of spring practice, it was Stamps and Javien Toviano who handled the starting reps, but towards the end of camp, Woodland continued making a name for himself after earning first-team reps of his own alongside Stamps. Toviano took second-team reps to close out spring ball.
It's a different scheme than a season ago. LSU will work in a press coverage set for the most part under Baker and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond where it allows the Tigers to be more physical.
“It’s based on personnel,” Baker said of playing press man. “If you got two guys you can put out there on an island it makes life a lot easier as a defensive coordinator. It comes down to who you have personnel wise, then really trying to present the same picture to the quarterback and the defensive coordinator pre-snap and giving those guys an opportunity to not have to sit there and play press man every single snap because it does get tiring. We’re going to play a lot of man, but I also know we’re going to do what’s best for our guys back there as well.”
Now, the four-star cornerback has an opportunity to start as a true freshman in Baton Rouge as he continues shining during the offseason.
As it stands right now, Woodland and Stamps are the first-team cornerbacks with Fall Camp vastly approaching in early August.
Zavion Thomas: Wide Receiver/Return Specialist (Mississippi State Transfer)
All eyes will turn to Mississippi State transfer Zavion Thomas to become a key contributor for the Tigers as both a return specialist and wide receiver.
Thomas racked up 503 yards on 40 receptions for the Bulldogs in 2023 after being the go-to guy on several occasions in Starkville.
Now, he enters an LSU offense that has an embarrassment of riches in the receiving corps with Thomas alongside Kyren Lacy, CJ Daniels and Chris Hilton, among others.
While Thomas won't be expected to carry as much weight offensively, the hope is for his bread and butter to be as a return specialist.
LSU has struggled in this area significantly over the last two seasons and his impact as a punt returner specifically is of the utmost importance.
When circling potential X-factors in 2024, Thomas is certainly at the top of the list.
Dominick McKinley: Five-Star Freshman Defensive Tackle
For Kelly and defensive line coach Bo Davis, the addition of McKinley quickly became a critical move due to lack of depth within the interior defensive line.
The top prospect in the Bayou State has turned heads during his first few weeks with the program and his work in the weight room throughout the spring has paid off.
The freshman phenom hovered around the 275-285 pound range during his senior year of high school with Acadiana (La.), but has bulked up significantly this offseason.
McKinley is now listed at 6-foot-6, 316 pounds heading into his first season with the Bayou Bengals.
It's plain and simple: McKinley is expected to take snaps during his first season in Baton Rouge due to depth issues and the Tigers have been pleased with his development so far.
He hit the weight room with force during the spring on his own and carried his momentum once enrolling at LSU during the summer.
According to a source, McKinley has been impressive this offseason and is gelling with his teammates quickly.
The transition to SEC ball is challenging for any position group, but when it comes to the defensive line, it's a significant adjustment.
For McKinley, he'll be expected to take significant snaps down the stretch of the season.
Names To Keep Tabs On:
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Liberty Transfer)
- Trey'Dez Green: Tight End (Five-Star Freshman)
- Dashawn Spears [McBryde]: Safety (Freshman)
- Caden Durham: Running Back (Freshman)
- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver (Freshman)
