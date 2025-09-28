Is LSU Football Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Injured? Brian Kelly Provides Clarity
LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier continued his early season struggles on Saturday afternoon against Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
After a Week 4 win over Southeastern Louisiana where it appeared Nussmeier was rounding the corner, another struggling performance against No. 13 Ole Miss halted any signs of progress.
For the redshirt-senior signal-caller, he understands his game hasn't been to the LSU standard to this point across the first few games of the 2025 season.
"I think just clicking on all cylinders, I think is our biggest goal. Which is just lining up correctly, running the right stuff, me being better with my feet and my eyes," Nussmeier said last week. "Just all of us being on the same page and being who we can be.
"I don't think that we have shown what we can be yet, and so I think that's frustrating, but also encouraging. It's only week three. Doing our best to find that whatever we gotta do to get there, and once we get there, try and find a way to keep a rhythm."
Prior to a Week 4 win against Southeastern Louisiana, Nussmeier was 69-for-106 on passing attempts with 689 yards to go with three touchdowns and two interceptions. The 689 passing yards placed him at No. 9 in the SEC.
Fast forward to the Week 4 performance and Nussmeier was nearly flawless after going 25-for-31 with over 300 yards of total offense.
The veteran quarterback led the Bayou Bengals to six consecutive touchdown drives with the Tigers taking a 35-0 lead at halftime while keeping a foot on the gas through the first possession of the second half.
But Nussmeier once again regressed in Week 5.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly admitted Nussmeier had been dealing with a torso injury across the first three games of the season before he ultimately took off in Week 4.
"He's been slowed a little bit with a torso injury - and he's fighting through it - he's getting better," Kelly said. "He's not going to be able to shut it down until the bye week.
"I'm not saying that that has had any of his troubles. I think he is a symptom of us not ripping it on fourth down. We're taking some plays away from him. He's done a really good job... We've got to let him get the ball out to his playmakers and keep him healthy."
Now, after a challenging Week 5 performance, the injury buzz is swirling once again.
After the game, Kelly definitively said: "Look, all I can tell you is that he's healthy."
But Nussmeier had a different response when asked about his health.
"I'm not going to answer any questions about my health right now," Nussmeier said.
Is LSU's starting quarterback dealing with an injury or is he just sluggish out the gate?
Nussmeier ended Saturday night 21-for-34 with 197 passing yards and one touchdown - along with an intercepton.
Now, as the season rolls on, all eyes are on the veteran quarterback and his status with Nussmeier looking to bounce back after the open date in Week 6.
