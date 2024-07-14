The Official 2024 SEC Media Days Schedule: Dates, Times and Attendees in Dallas
The Southeastern Conference announced the official schedule for the upcoming SEC Media Days along with the student-athlete attendees with the event set to take place at the Omni Dallas Hotel from July 15-18.
This will be the first time for the event to be held in Dallas and the fourth different location for the SEC’s premier media event in four years. Nashville, Atlanta and Birmingham have served as hosts the last three years.
SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.
Here's a look into the schedule, attendees, times and dates for thee multi-day event:
The Schedule and Coaches Order:
Monday, July 15
LSU Tigers (10:00 a.m. CT - 11:15 a.m. CT)
- Brian Kelly, HC
- Garrett Nussmeier, QB (Junior)
- Harold Perkins, LB (Junior)
- Mason Taylor, TE (Junior
Ole Miss Rebels (1:50 p.m. CT - 3:00 p.m. CT)
- Lane Kiffin, HC
- Jaxson Dart, QB (Senior)
- Jared Ivey, DE (Senior
- Tre Harris, WR (Senior
South Carolina Gamecocks (11:35 a.m. CT - 12:35 p.m. CT)
- Shane Beamer, HC
- Luke Doty, ATH (Senior)
- Alex Huntley, DT (Senior)
- Debo Williams, LB (Senior)
Vanderbilt Commodores (3:20 p.m. CT - 4:20 p.m. CT)
- Clark Lea, HC
- Gunnar Hansen, OL (Senior)
- Langston Patterson, LB (Junior)
- CJ Taylor, S (Senior)
Tuesday, July 16
Georgia Bulldogs (9:05 a.m. CT - 10:15 a.m. CT)
- Kirby Smart, HC
- Carson Beck, QB (Senior)
- Malaki Starks, S (Junior)
- Mykel Williams, DL (Junior)
Missouri Tigers (2:20 p.m. CT - 3:20 p.m. CT)
- Eliah Drinkwitz, HC
- Luther Burden III, WR (Junior)
- Brady Cook, QB (Senior)
- Kristian Williams, DL (Senior)
Oklahoma Sooners (12:50 p.m. CT - 2:00 p.m. CT)
- Brent Venables, HC
- Jackson Arnold, QB (Sophomore)
- Billy Bowman Jr., DB (Senior)
- Danny Stutsman, LB (Senior)
Tennessee Volunteers (10:35 a.m. CT - 11:35 a.m. CT)
- Josh Heupel, HC
- Cooper Mays, C (Senior)
- Keenan Pili, LB (Senior)
- Omari Thomas, DL (Senior)
Wednesday, July 17
Alabama Crimson Tide (9:05 a.m. CT - 10: 15 a.m. CT)
- Kalen DeBoer, HC
- Tyler Booker, OL (Junior)
- Jalen Milroe, QB (Junior)
- Malachi Moore, DB (Graduate Student)
Florida Gators (12:50 p.m. CT - 1:20 p.m. CT, 1:40 p.m. CT - 2:00 p.m. CT)
- Billy Napier, HC
- Shemar James, ILB (Junior)
- Montrell Johnson, Jr., RB (Senior)
- Graham Mertz, QB (Senior)
Mississippi State Bulldogs (10:35 a.m. CT - 11: 35 a.m. CT)
- Jeff Lebby, HC
- John Lewis, LB (Senior)
- Albert Reese IV, OL (Junior)
- Blake Shapen, QB (Senior)
Texas Longhorns (2:20 p.m. CT - 3:20 p.m. CT)
- Steve Sarkisian, HC
- Kelvin Banks Jr., OL (Junior)
- Jahdae Barron, DB (Senior)
- Quinn Ewers, QB (Junior)
Thursday, July 18
Arkansas Razorbacks (9: 35 a.m. CT - 10:45 a.m. CT)
- Sam Pittman, HC
- Andrew Armstong, WR (Senior)
- Tayler Green, QB (Junior)
- Landon Jackson, DE (Senior)
Auburn Tigers (1:05 p.m. CT - 2:15 p.m. CT)
- Hugh Freeze, HC
- Eugene Asante, LB (Senior)
- Keldric Faulk, DE (Sophomore)
- Payton Thorne, QB (Senior)
Kentucky Wildcats (2:25 p.m. CT - 3:35 p.m. CT)
- Mark Stoops, HC
- Marques Cox, OL (Senior)
- D'Eryk Jackson, LB (Senior)
- Deone Walker, DL (Junior)
Texas A&M Aggies (11:05 a.m. CT - 12:05 p.m. CT)
- Mike Elko, HC
- Shemar Turner, DL (Senior)
- Taurean York, LB (Sophomore)
- Trey Zuhn III, OL (Junior)
More on the LSU Football SEC Media Days Attendees:
Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, linebacker Harold Perkins and tight end Mason Taylor will join LSU head coach Brian Kelly at SEC Media Day this week when the four-day event is held in Dallas.
SEC Media Days takes place Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas. LSU will be joined on day one by Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. LSU’s rotation runs from 10 a.m. until 12:55 p.m.
Fans can follow along on the SEC Network as they will provide coverage throughout the day on their various shows including SEC This Morning, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show. LSU will also provide behind-the-scenes coverage from media day on its official social media channels.
Nussmeier enters his first season as LSU’s starting quarterback, taking over for Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. Nussmeier earned ReliaQuest Bowl MVP honors in January, passing for 395 yards and three TDs in LSU’s 35-31 comeback win over Wisconsin.
Now in his fourth season with the Tigers, Nussmeier has thrown for 1,720 yards and 11 TDs in 18 career appearances.
Perkins enters his third season as a starting linebacker for the Tigers, developing into one of the nation’s top playmakers on defense. Perkins earned first-team All-SEC honors as a freshman followed by second-team accolades a year ago. In 27 career games, Perkins has tallied 147 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.
Taylor, also a two-year starter for the Tigers, is one of the nation’s top tight ends entering 2024. He’s caught 74 passes for 762 yards and four touchdowns during his 26-game career. His top reception came in overtime in LSU’s win over Alabama in 2022 when he hauled in a two-point conversion that propelled the Tigers to a 32-21 victory over the Crimson Tide. Taylor has caught a pass in 16 consecutive games and ranks No. 4 in LSU history in receptions by a tight end.
LSU officially reports for training camp on July 31 with its first practice scheduled for the following day. The Tigers open their third season under Kelly on Sunday, September 1 when they face Southern Cal in Las Vegas.
