The Official 2025 LSU Football Schedule: SEC Releases Next Year's Matchups

The #LSU 2025 Schedule:



Week 1: at Clemson

Week 2: La. Tech

Week 3: Florida

Week 4: SELA

Week 5: at Ole Miss

Week 6: Open

Week 7: South Carolina

Week 8: at Vandy

Week 9: Texas A&M

Week 10: Open

Week 11: at Alabama

Week 12: Arkansas

Week 13: W. Kentucky

Week 14: at Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/oVnoymsZH1