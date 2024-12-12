The Official 2025 LSU Football Schedule: SEC Releases Next Year's Matchups
A mid-September meeting with Florida in Tiger Stadium along with October home games against South Carolina and Texas A&M highlight LSU’s 2025 football schedule.
The league office revealed the playing dates for next year’s conference schedule on Wednesday night.
LSU opens league play on Sept. 13 in Tiger Stadium against Florida. LSU hosts South Carolina on Oct. 11, Texas A&M on Oct. 25 and closes out the league home slate against Arkansas on Nov. 15.
On the road, the Tigers travel to face Ole Miss on Sept. 27, Vanderbilt on Oct. 18, Alabama on Nov. 8 and Oklahoma on Nov. 29 in what will be LSU’s first game in Norman.
LSU’s schedule features two open dates – Oct. 4 and Nov. 1. The first open date comes before the South Carolina game, while LSU will have its traditional open date the week prior to the Alabama game.
The remainder of LSU’s 2025 schedule had previously been announced with the Tigers opening the year at Clemson on Aug. 30. That game marks LSU’s first trip to Clemson and the first time the teams will meet during the regular-season. All four previous meetings between the teams have come during the postseason, which includes a 42-25 LSU win in the CFP National Championship in 2019.
LSU opens its home season on Sept. 6 against Louisiana Tech. Other non-conference games for the Tigers in 2025 include Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 20 and the home finale against Western Kentucky on Nov. 22.
Development in Baton Rouge:
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff continue working to construct a National Championship caliber roster in Baton Rouge.
After seeing multiple impactful freshmen in 2024, it's about continuing to develop in order to hit the next gear moving forward.
Kelly alluded to the youngsters stepping up and what can be in the future for the LSU football program.
“There’s seven players with one year experience on defense that just beat the pants off of Oklahoma, that’s pretty good,” Kelly said after the win over Oklahoma. “They’re 5-3. We played a lot of young players this year. When you take the body of work, we had three games where we had the lead late in the third quarter. I could go on and on about here’s where we’re going to be in January. Yesterday, at the hotel, 21 true freshmen made the travel roster. We’re going to introduce 16 mid-year freshmen into this roster. That’s what our roster looks like. That’s exciting. That coupled with key players coming back, that’s what is pretty exciting. When we’re finished with this roster, this roster will compete at the highest level.”
Now, LSU has received the 2025 slate via the Southeastern Conference with the Bayou Bengals looking to put the 2024 season in the rearview mirror.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.