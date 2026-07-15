The One Thing That Will Determine LSU's Ceiling More Than Talent

There has been more talk about LSU during this offseason than some full seasons in program history. The Tigers are a hot topic.

Some of it has come as controversy or scandal, but a lot of it has been focused on expectations. Head coach Lane Kiffin is entering his first year with the Tigers, and attacked the transfer portal to build a $40 million roster.

Many of LSU's top additions are likely only going to be in Baton Rouge for one year before they head to the NFL. LSU is going to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2026, but a bid looks like more of a need than a want.

The players on the field can't let talk slow them down, though. The Tigers have to attack the goal and block out the noise to be the best team they can in 2026.

A talented and expensive roster vs. a tough schedule

Michael Van Buren avoids tacklers against Alabama in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU has always had a tough schedule, and this year it faces five teams that can reasonably be considered playoff contenders before the season: Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee.

These games also come in bunches, as the contests against the Rebels and Aggies come in back to back weeks in September, and the other three games come consecutively in November. A special type of mental fortitude would greaty help LSU get past these games.

And now that LSU is fully playing the villain role, mental toughness is more important than ever. LSU is playing in what might be the most hostile football game ever when it travels to Oxford, Miss. and Kiffin comparitavely tame crowd in Knoxville, Tenn., though Vols fans are still going to give him hell.

A lot of the negativity pointed at LSU in this game is due to Kiffin's departures from these schools, but will be directed at quarterback Sam Leavitt and the offense. So while mental toughness is still going to be key, an extra layer of preparation will be thrown into the mix.

In all, the way that LSU's players handle themselves, physically but also mentally, through some of the most difficult football games of their lives is going to determine LSU's season.

The one advantage that LSU has in that department is that many of the starters are upperclassmen with starting experience. Even for those that are transferring and haven't experienced playing at LSU, many come from other power conference schools.

LSU's veteran leaders need to step up and make sure the rest of the team doesn't lose focus on playing 60 controlled minutes of football every Saturday.

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