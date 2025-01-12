The Positions of Need: Brian Kelly, LSU Football Looking to Add to Key Positions
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have dominated the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program holding the No. 1 class in America with 15 additions to this point.
Kelly and Co. understood the importance of the Transfer Portal over the last four weeks with the program handling business quickly.
Heading into the week, there were multiple positions groups in need of reinformcents, including the tight end room.
On Saturday, Texas A&M tight end transfer Donovan Green revealed his commitment to the purple and gold to give the unit another experienced piece.
With Green, Oklahoma's Bauer Sharp, 2025 signee JD LaFleur and returnee Trey'Dez Green in the mix, the tight end room is now set.
Which position groups are on the "need" list as it currently stands?
The Three Positions of Need:
No. 1: The Safety Room
LSU is in need of help in the safety room with Jardin Gilbert, Dashawn Spears, Javien Toviano and Joel Rogers making up the current depth chart.
With a lack of competition, Kelly and Co. are in the market for additional bodies with the program hoping to land at least two safeties via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The search has ramped up in the new year with LSU hosting a pair of potential safeties this week for visits to Baton Rouge.
Kelly and Co. hosted Auburn defensive back Keionte Scott for a multi-day stay beginning on Monday where he soaked in the scenes of Death Valley until Wednesday.
The coveted transfer entered the portal after three seasons with the Tigers where he totaled 113 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception.
Prior to his trip to LSU, Scott checked in with the USC Trojans and Houston Cougars for official visits their programs.
Scott ultimately committed to Willie Fritz and Houston on Friday.
But Scott wasn't the only defensive back transfer in Baton Rouge this week.
Wednesday's Visitor: NC State's Tamarcus Cooley
LSU hosted the No. 1 available safety in the NCAA Transfer Portal this week with North Carolina State's Tamarcus Cooley making his way to Baton Rouge on Wednesday.
The highest-rated defensive player on the North Carolina State squad in 2024, Cooley departed the Wolfpack program after logging 30 tackles, nine passes broken, three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles last season.
Cooley spent his first season with the Maryland Terrapins in 2023 prior to heading to North Carolina State in 2024.
He immediately caught the eye of head coach Dave Doeren midway through the season as a key contributor as a redshirt-freshman.
"He played really well in a lot of ways," Doeren said of the redshirt-freshman safety. "In the box, setting edges, fitting in the run. Then in coverage he had number of pass breakups. He had the big interception at the end of the game. He did a good job fitting a lot of formations and surface areas. There's a lot going on there communication-wise on motions. For a young guy to have to manage all that, it was impressive."
Now, he's become one of the most coveted players available in the portal with the LSU program rolling out the red carpet this week.
Originally slated to make his way to town on Thursday, Cooley came to Baton Rouge on Wednesday for a multi-day stay that wrapped up on Friday.
Cooley has two visits under his belt as of Saturday: Ole Miss and LSU.
He took a trip to Oxford where he checked in with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday and Monday. From there, he went to Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay with LSU.
With Ole Miss and LSU in the rearview mirror, Cooley isn't done yet taking visits.
The No. 1 available safety in the portal took a visit to see the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, he shared via social media, with the program also hosting his brother.
Cooley's brother, Trevion, spent two seasons with the Louisville Cardinals followed by two seasons with Georgia Tech. The 5-foot-10 running back has logged 1,009 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 215 carries during his college career. He will have one season of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
The visit schedule included the Missouri Tigers set to get Cooley in for a visit, but as it stands, the trip to Columbia may not happen.
Cooley has now visited LSU, Ole Miss and Kentucky with the trio of Southeastern Conference programs battling it out for his services.
The decision timeline will be short following his trip to Lexington. The spring semester for universities will begin on Monday with Cooley having a limited timeframe to decide.
No. 2: Offensive Tackle
LSU has added a pair of transfers via the portal in Northwestern's Josh Thompson and Virginia Tech's Braelin Moore thus far.
With LSU losing four starters in Will Campbell, Emery Jones, Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier, the search for additional help up front has been on.
Now, with a pair of portal additions and four 2025 signees, there are critical pieces in the trenches, but LSU may not be done yet in this area as they search for another offensive tackle.
“How good do you feel about that with a veteran player also coming in from the portal at that position?” Kelly said during Texas Bowl preparation. “You feel really good there.”
LSU will have all four 2025 signees enroll early and arrive this weekend: Carius Curne, Solomon Thomas, Brett Bordelon and Tyler Miller.
But more depth could be added through the portal. All eyes will be on how the program entertains talent that enters the free agent market in the coming weeks with College Football Playoff teams still competing.
No. 3: Defensive Tackle
The LSU defensive line will return multiple key pieces in 2025 with rising sophomores Ahmad Breaux and Dominick McKinley looking to take that next step following impressive true freshman campaigns in 2024.
Along with the pair of youngsters, LSU will have Jacobian Guillory return after suffering a torn Achilles in 2024 and Shone Washington back with the program as well.
The Tigers have added a newcomer via the NCAA Transfer Portal in Sydir Mitchell, but could keep options open here with a lack of veteran experience. The "old head" is Guillory, but coming off of a torn Achilles, it'll be interesting to see his development.
