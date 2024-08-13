The Rise of LSU CB Ashton Stamps: How Corey Raymond Helped Pave the Way
LSU cornerback Ashton Stamps has cemented his status as a starter for the 2024 season as he continues his meteoric rise this offseason.
The Louisiana native has carved out an impactful role in Baton Rouge with the LSU defense beginning to hit its stride during Fall Camp.
He's built up his body, polished his technique and continued his workhorse mentality in order to climb up the depth chart to first-team duties.
Now, it's about carrying the momentum in to the 2024 season, but he'll have a new resource in his toolbox: Corey Raymond.
One of the architects to "DBU" in Death Valley, Raymond is back in Baton Rouge as the cornerbacks coach for the Tigers.
He's played a pivotal role for the program since his arrival with his presence being felt both on and off the field.
Stamps credits his jump this offseason due to his work ethic, but also to Raymond's guidance both on and off the gridiron.
"It's definitely from Coach Raymond. He's sent [Derek] Stingley, [Cordale] Flott, [Kristian] Fulton in the league. So just being able to pick up the on things that he may have seen in them, he's feeding that to us and it's really helped," Stamps said.
"He's tough on us. It's what I think we were missing last year. He's a tough coach. He's not there to be your friend and he's always going to be tough on you."
Raymond has coached up some of the best players to ever come through Baton Rouge, including former Top 5 pick Derek Stingley, a player Stamps looks up to.
It's clear when Raymond talks, the players listen, and Stamps alluded to that on Monday after meeting with reporters.
"The first time that I got that experience I thought about the past players to come through here under Coach Raymond like [Derek] Stingley," Stamps said. "He was tough on them so maybe that's why they're successful. So I use that as motivation. If he's tough on you, that means he cares about you and sees potential in you. So, I just need to keep pushing."
WIth Raymond putting so many players in the NFL, it gives the LSU cornerbacks something to remember day in and day out. Their position coach knows what it takes to get to the next level and he's willing to go the extra mile with his players.
"That gives us credibility. It's a good feeling being able to be coached by someone who has put guys like that in the NFL," Stamps said. "So just being able to get stuff like that from Coach Raymond helps."
But Stamps has also put in the work on the field this offseason after living in the LSU facility.
He's bulked up to 190 pounds in order to prepare for a rigorous SEC schedule while polishing his technique.
A player he's worked tirelessly alongside is LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy, who's poised to be the Tigers' WR1 in 2024.
"Kyren [Lacy] knows the little things. He may get locked up on a route but he knows how to finish because he picks up on the little things," Stamps said. "It's what he has to do because he's trying to get to the league next year. All it does is make me better."
Now, as Stamps enters Year 2 in Baton Rouge, the game is slowing down for him. He was thrust into the fire as a true freshman in 2023 after seeing meaningful snaps, but now it's about continuing to grow as a player.
"Understanding football and that's really it. Slowing down the game and just being a pro," Stamps said. "I've grown really well, but I have a lot to work on. I'm nowhere near where I could be, my potential, so I just keep working."
More LSU News:
Fall Camp Week 3 Preview: Storylines, Position Battles and Depth Chart Predictions
LSU Inching Towards No. 1 Recruiting Class in America
The Eye-Catchers: Who's Standing Out During Fall Camp?
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.