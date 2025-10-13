The SEC Standings: LSU Football, Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns See Movement
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers (5-1, 2-1 SEC) continue navigating the 2025 season with the program reaching the midway point after taking down South Carolina in Week 7.
No. 10 LSU battled down the stretch to take home a 20-10 win in Tiger Stadium behind another strong night from the Bayou Bengals' defense.
"I was pleased with some things that we did that we have not been doing. We ran the ball with more effectiveness and got the ball to Trey’Dez Green," Kelly said. "I was pleased about that.”
“But, certainly, you can’t get down on the one-yard line three times and come up with three points. And I think we all know that. But what I loved was our compete. I loved the way our guys competed for four quarters; our fans stayed in there with us."
For LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, Kelly believes his signal-caller is beginning to round the corner on his abdominal injury and continuing to take strides in the right direction.
“Oh, yeah. No doubt. No doubt. I mean, and we knew that going into the game because, you know, we track the football with a GPS, and his numbers were up. So, we felt really good about that," Kelly said of his quarterback.
"Look, we’re going to he’s going to get better. You know, he’s healthy now and feeling good. You know, he’s got a little bit of an ankle. We’ll see how that goes. But I think the better days are ahead for him."
Heading into Week 8, what are the Southeastern Conference standings with LSU and Vanderbilt hovering around the middle of the pack?
A look into the SEC standings through seven weeks of college football with a significant slate ahead this Saturday.
The SEC Standings Through Week 7:
1. Ole Miss Rebels (6-0 overall, 3-0 SEC)
2. Texas A&M Aggies (6-0, 3-0)
3. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0)
4. Georgia Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1)
5. LSU Tigers (5-1, 2-1)
6. Tennessee Volunteers (5-1, 2-1)
7. Missouri Tigers (5-1, 1-1)
8. Oklahoma Sooners (5-1, 1-1)
9. Vanderbilt Commodores (5-1, 1-1)
10. Texas Longhorns (4-2, 1-1)
11. Florida Gators (2-4, 1-2)
12. South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3, 1-3)
13. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-2, 0-2)
14. Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4, 0-2)
15. Auburn Tigers (3-3, 0-3)
16. Kentucky Wildcats (2-3, 0-3)
