Texas Longhorns 'Making a Move' for Elite LSU Football Target, Nation's No. 3 EDGE

Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson four-star edge rusher KJ Green continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment process with multiple powerhouse programs in pursuit of the Peach State defender.

Green checks in as the No. 3 rated EDGE in America with Lane Kiffin and LSU Tigers among the top schools pushing to land his commitment with programs galore in the race.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder out of Georgia has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas Longhorns, and Miami Hurricanes, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

During Green's 2025 campaign, according to MaxPreps, he logged 129 tackles, 40.0 TFL, and 18.0 sacks. Across three years on the prep scene, Green has tallied a whopping 63.0 total TFL, 31.0 sacks, and 204 tackles.

The No. 3 rated edge rusher in America has dominated throughout his time in high school with eye-popping numbers as powerhouse programs continue taking notice.

Courtesy of KJ Green on X.

Now, Green has locked in nine unofficial visits for the spring with the LSU Tigers among the top programs on his radar:

- Texas Longhorns: March 12

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: March 21

- Auburn Tigers: March 23

- Alabama Crimson Tide: March 26

- Miami Hurricanes: April 3

- Georgia Bulldogs: April 9

- South Carolina Gamecocks: April 10

- Oregon Ducks: April 17

- LSU Tigers: April 23

The LSU Tigers will receive the final spring visit from one of the top prospects in America as he gears up for an official visit schedule for the summer.

But the Texas Longhorns are "making a move" for the coveted Peach State defensive weapon, according to Rivals.

“It’s not about the money for me. NIL is not it for me. The money will come regardless. My end goal is to make it to the NFL and get that second contract," Green told Rivals.

Texas is making a move for elite EDGE K.J. Green, @ChadSimmons_ reports🤘



“It’s not about the money for me. NIL is not it for me. The money will come regardless. My end goal is to make it to the NFL and get that second contract.”



Read: https://t.co/p6Ak2q0Fsp pic.twitter.com/6RBYuodB7H — Rivals (@Rivals) February 26, 2026

In what will be a significant battle for the No. 3 EDGE in America this offseason, the Texas Longhorns are already making their presence felt and will receive the first unofficial visit this spring.

From there, the LSU Tigers will get their crack at Green with Kiffin and Co. preparing to roll out the red carpet for one of the top defenders in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

