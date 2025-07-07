The SEC Win Totals: LSU Football's Updated Win Total Revealed Ahead of 2025 Season
The LSU Tigers are gearing up for a critical season in Baton Rouge with Brian Kelly and Co. looking to get over the hump and reach the College Football Playoff.
With the return of the program's QB1 alongside multiple weapons offensively, the Tigers are confident in the product they can put on the field this season.
For Nussmeier, he will look to develop this offseason after piecing together a 2024 campaign where he totaled 3,738 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games played.
Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan has been pleased with what he's seen from his veteran signal-caller after dissecting the growth he's made.
"This offseason, he's been able to be a little bit different because now he's going back and when he's studying, he's not just studying his practice tape or maybe our tape and what could happen. He's looking at specifically some stuff that he needs to improve on," LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said during Spring Camp.
"He's been really intentional. I think really some of our staff did a great job of breaking some different things down for him so he could really see some individual things and he could take back control of those situations."
Now, the Southeastern Conference win totals have been updated via Circa Sports with the LSU Tigers coming in at 8.5 wins.
The SEC Win Totals:
Alabama 9½
Georgia 9½
Texas 9½
LSU 8½
Ole Miss 8½
Tennessee 8½
Auburn 8
Texas A&M 8
Florida 7½
South Carolina 7½
Missouri 7
Oklahoma 7
Vanderbilt 5½
Arkansas 5
Kentucky 4½
Miss State 3½
Kelly and Co. will look to get over the hump in 2025 with an opportunity to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff for the first time in his tenure with the Bayou Bengals.
LSU signed with No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America this offseason with the program set to utilize a unique blend of newcomers and returning pieces this fall in Baton Rouge.
The Tigers will open the 2025 season at Clemson on Aug. 30 with the highly-anticipated clash becoming a "season-defining" matchup on the road.
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.