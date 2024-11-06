The Tiger Stadium Impact: Alabama's Jalen Milroe Discusses Challenge Ahead
No. 14 LSU (6-2, 3-1) will host the No. 11 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium for a battle between a pair of Southeastern Conference rivals.
It'll be a matchup between two programs hoping to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive in an electric Death Valley atmosphere.
Baton Rouge has been itching for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make their way to town for the rivalry showdown, and with high stakes once again, it's set to be an impressive, energetic environment once again.
For Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, he's seen what the stadum has to offer. He was in town two years ago as a backup signal-caller for Bryce Young.
Now, it's his opportunity to soak in the scenes of Tiger Stadium and feel the impact it has on opponents when on the field.
“So I had an experience two years ago, we played at LSU on the road and it’s definitely a place that external factors are at a high when it comes to their crowd noise, when it comes to the fans impacting the game as much as possible,” Milroe said on Tuesday. “Also just the energy that’s poured into the to the stadium.”
Milroe has been in impressive atmospheres as a starting signal-caller for Alabama. He's an SEC quarterback where the stakes are high nearly every weekend.
Despite Death Valley offering one of the loudest scenes in college football, Milroe has the road experience to keep him composed in the moment.
“So for us, when you’re playing games like this on the road it’s all about being a great communicator. Being on the same page, starting fast, all being on the same page, and when we simplify the game into those key components that’ll allow us to elevate our game and allow us to be prepared as much as possible,” Milroe said.
“But the biggest thing we try to do is eliminate bad plays, eliminate miscommunication, and just try to be on the same page so that we can be our best us. And that’s what’s going to allow us to be our best us, being on the same page and having the right mindset.”
Brian Kelly and Co. are hoping for another raucous crowd in Baton Rouge where the fans give the program a boost.
Just one month ago it was the Ole Miss Rebels heading to town where the energy from the crowd provided LSU with a boost down the stretch.
Now, Kelly and the staff hope for the same result in Week 11 against the Crimson Tide.
“Hopefully, our crowd is loud and will cause a lot of pre-snap penalties,” Kelly said on Monday. “That’s one thing we can hope for. Maybe we’ll turn the lights off on them a couple of times. We’re going to try everything. Other than that, it’s about maintaining our composure. For us, we can’t be that team that gets flagged.”
No. 14 LSU will return to game action on Nov. 9 against the Alabama Crimson Tide with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium.
