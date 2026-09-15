Lane Kiffin Gets a Reality Check Before Emotional Return to Ole Miss

It didn’t take long for the national media narrative surrounding LSU to flip. In just two games, the Tigers went from being talked about as a consensus national championship contender to being a source of concern heading into the biggest game of the year for head coach Lane Kiffin.

Following the 51-10 win over Clemson in the season opener, things weren’t as easy in the 45-14 win against a heavily overmatched Louisiana Tech. After jumping on Clemson with an early lead, the Tigers' start on Saturday was much slower.

LSU entered the locker room for halftime with only a 10-0 lead as turnovers and lack of execution rued the first 30 minutes of play.

And while the Tigers turned it around in the second half, scoring 35 points to put the separation on the scoreboard that you’d expect, Saturday still delivered a reality check.

Lack of Consistency

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, LSU Tigers take on the LA Tech Bulldogs. September 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Playing down to the opponent's level could be part of the equation. Yet that still wouldn't excuse the lack of execution and performance that LSU showed just ahead of its first road test and SEC opener.

The offensive line, which looked dominant in its season opener versus Clemson, failed to reach those levels again. Quarterback Sam Leavitt was dropped five times for sacks, while the LSU run game netted just 44 yards rushing on 23 attempts in the first half.

While the run game and pass protection faltered, so too did the LSU passing attack. Leavitt, a week after looking like he was picking up where he left off at Arizona State, tossed three interceptions and finished with just one passing touchdown.

It was the type of game you’d expect early in the season from a team that lacks the continuity that LSU’s roster does, given the roster construction. Yet for it to come after the undoubted high of knocking off Clemson in dominant fashion poses questions for the Saturday showdown with Ole Miss.

However, after an offseason full of hype and headlines, Kiffin is already using the recent reality check to his advantage. In true Kiffin fashion, he is putting his own message out, and it goes against the grain.

"The pressure is on them," Kiffin said. "We won seven games last year. They won 13. They returned two Heisman candidates. You guys get to go play. The pressure is not on you."

Whether that is truly the case is debatable, but a coach like Kiffin will never pass up the opportunity to give his group an edge.

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