The To-Do List: What Brian Kelly, LSU Football Must Accomplish This Offseason
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers enter a pivotal offseason for the program after capping off the 2024 season with a 9-4 record in Baton Rouge.
It's clear suffering four losses in one season is not the "LSU standard" and Kelly alluded to that once the regular season wrapped up with a victory over Oklahoma on Nov. 30.
In turn, Kelly and the staff hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with force after finishing with the No. 1 class in America with 14 additions to this point.
From a roster construction perspective, LSU is in good shape. There are several immediate impact pieces heading to Baton Rouge this offseason with the chance to elevate the program in 2025.
Which position group must the Tigers attack in the portal prior to next season? What's on the "To-Do List" for Kelly's program?
The To-Do List for the Bayou Bengals:
No. 1: Develop Chemistry Between Garrett Nussmeier, Receiving Corps
LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier will return to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season with a new-look receiving corps after Kyren Lacy and CJ Daniels departed the program in December.
With the pair of starters out of the picture, all attention will shift towards who will take control of the wide receiver room in 2025.
One returning piece that will certainly take on starting duties is Aaron Anderson. In 2024, it all came together for the coveted wideout. Anderson pieced together a breakout season this fall after tallying 61 receptions for 875 yards and five touchdowns.
Along with Anderson, LSU will bring back contributing pieces Chris Hilton Jr. and Zavion Thomas for the 2025 season, but from there it'll be newcomers.
LSU signed two of the top-five wide receivers in the NCAA Transfer Portal: Nic Anderson and Barion Brown.
The Oklahoma star set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023. His 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman.
In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.
Along with Anderson, LSU will bring in Barion Brown to join a talented receiving corps after transferring from Kentucky in December.
After a three-year stint with Kentucky, Brown now heads to LSU with over 120 career catches, 1500+ receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns.
Brown also holds the record for most kick return touchdowns in SEC history with five in his college career. Look for the veteran to be an integral piece to LSU's success in 2025.
No. 2: Get the Safety Room in Order
If there is one position group in dire need of additional bodies this offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal it will be in the safety room.
LSU has seen Major Burns (2025 NFL Draft) and Sage Ryan (Transfer Portal) depart Baton Rouge already with the safety room now consisting of mainly Javien Toviano, Jardin Gilbert and Dashawn Spears.
Toviano made the move to safety last month after working at cornerback and in the STAR role during his first two seasons in Baton Rouge.
LSU has signed Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane, the No. 2 cornerback in the portal, but his versatilty is a key piece in his addition. He can and has played safety before where he was certainly effective.
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker will have his fun here with Delane. He's a versatile piece that can play as a boundary cornerback, safety, etc.
Despite this, it's clear as day the Tigers will attack the portal in search of help at the safety position. Expect the program to add two safeties by the time it's all said and done. There is a need for competition in this room along with overall talent. It makes the portal that much more important.
No. 3: Get the Playcalling in Check
It was evident the LSU offense remained predictable during the regular season with a lack of success in the run-game. Therefore, a significant amount of weight fell on Nussmeier's shoulders when it came to the passing attack.
With most of the volume coming through the air, defenses began chipping away at the Tigers where it was clear during the three-game losing streak to Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida.
Moving forward, with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan set to begin his second season as the shot-caller for the LSU offense, there will certainly be changes in what's dialed up.
Towards the end of the 2024 season, Kelly took a hands-on approach in the playcalling. We'll see if that continues into spring camp and deeper into the offseason.
No. 4: Figure Out the Precise Offensive Line Rotation
LSU rolled out the new-look offensive line on Tuesday against Baylor in the Texas Bowl with multiple newcomers entering the mix; including LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, RG Bo Bordelon and RG Coen Echols.
Another youngster that saw snaps was tackle Weston Davis. It's a different look for the Tigers, but with four starters departing this offseason in Will Campbell, Emery Jones, Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier, the next wave of talent is set to take over.
Along with young players stepping in, LSU has added Virginia Tech transfer Braelin Moore and Northwestern transfer Josh Thompson.
Moore... The No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal heads to Baton Rouge after three seasons with the Hokies. The ACC stud became an integral piece to Virginia Tech's offense after serving as the main source on the offensive line. The 6-foot-3, 303-pounder helped lead a Virginia Tech rushing attack that logged over 2,000 yards during the regular season.
Thompson... The 6-foot-5, 301-pounder was rated as the No. 2 offensive lineman in the Big Ten, according to PFF, with several programs expressing significant interest. Now, he heads to Baton Rouge as a player that can step in at both guard or tackle.
LSU will have a myriad of weapons to work with in 2025 with true freshman Carius Curne set to be a player that also competes for meaningful snaps as well.
Offensive line coach Brad Davis will have his work cut out for him, but it's a good problem to have with multiple weapons to work with.
No. 5: Get Whit Weeks Up To Speed
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks exited the Tigers' Texas Bowl showdown against the Baylor Bears in the first half following a gruesome ankle injury.
Weeks, the heartbeat of the LSU defense, burst on the scene in 2024 after leading the Southeastern Conference in solo tackles.
He's quickly become an integral piece to the Tigers' success both on and off the field, but suffered a minor setback in the program's bowl game.
Weeks got caught underneath a pile where he ultimately suffered a devastating ankle injury. He was then carted off of the field prior to the half.
The diagnosis is a dislocated ankle with a broken fibula. Weeks underwent surgery on Thursday to repair the break and did not suffer ligament damage, according to Wilson Alexander of The Advocate.
Moving forward, all attention will be on Weeks getting back up to speed where he is set to rehab for the next couple of months and make a full recovery.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.