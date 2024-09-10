The Two-Week Assessment: How Have The LSU Tigers Looked Through Two Games?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have wrapped up two weeks of the regular season with the program now shifting focus towards Shane Beamer's South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 3.
But there are significant takeaways through Weeks 1 and 2 after taking on both USC and Nicholls State.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is on a roll, the rushing attack has been abysmal and the defense needs more juice heading into SEC play.
The Two Week Assessment:
Offense is Clicking, Nussmeier Shining
A few numbers to know about the Tigers after two weeks:
Garrett Nussmeier: No. 1 in NCAA in passing TD (8)
Garrett Nussmeier: No. 1 in SEC in completions (57)
Kyren Lacy: No. 1 in NCAA in receiving TD (4)
LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier has this offense clicking on all cylinders through the air with the program carrying momentum in the passing game from a season ago.
Nussmeier is up to 610 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception through two games and is on pace to toss over 40 touchdowns in 2024. He's been on the money for the Tigers and it's shown in the success through the air.
LSU wideout Kyren Lacy has been the WR1 that many expected him to be. In a small sample size of two games, the veteran wideout has become Nussmeier's top target with four scores already with his consistency on full display.
There was always going to be strength in numbers on the LSU offense and it's shown. Nussmeier has already completed a pass to 13 targets through two games with Lacy, Mason Taylor and Aaron Anderson leading the way with double-digit receptions.
Struggles in the Rushing Attack
A few numbers to know about the LSU run game:
John Emery: Leads the team in rushing yards (61)
Kaleb Jackson: Leads the team carries (14)
Garrett Nussmeier: Leads the team in yards per carry (6.8)
LSU is averaging just 3.8 yards per carry with Emery, who is out for the season after playing in just Week 1, leading the team in total rushing yards.
Heading into the 2024 season, LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell stated the rushing attack would be a key element to the offense. So far, it's been a disappointment.
"We're going to run the ball," Campbell said prior to the season. "That's not something we're hiding or trying to keep quiet. I'm telling everybody right now, we're going to run the football. Our running backs are big, fast and powerful guys. I'm just excited for them."
Now, it's about improving quickly in this area to avoid a one-dimensional offense of Nussmeier and the receivers lighting it up in the passing game.
The Defense: Secondary Struggles, Front Seven Looking Efficient at Times
There is a plan in place for the LSU defense to see improvement in the secondary and Brian Kelly dove into that on Monday. Through two weeks, it's been a struggle at the safety position.
The LSU coaching staff will shake things up after two weeks:
Sage Ryan Staying at Safety
LSU defensive back Sage Ryan will make the move back to safety full-time after a stint at cornerback during Fall Camp and into Week 1. Ryan, who's natural position is safety, was a placeholder for the Tigers at cornerback until true freshman PJ Woodland got up to speed.
Now, he's back to safety where Kelly feels the veteran can make a bigger impact for a program that needs growth in the secondary.
For the Tigers, they will utilize five safeties this season: Ryan, Jardin Gilbert, Jordan Allen, Dashawn Spears and Kylin Jackson.
Spears, a true freshman, and Kylin Jackson, a redshirt-freshman, earned the start on Saturday night in Week 2 with Allen battling turf toe while Gilbert dealt with a first half suspension following a targeting penalty in Week 1.
Kelly said to expect LSU to work in at least four safeties on Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Zy Alexander's Workload Increasing
LSU cornerback Zy Alexander is back on the field for the Bayou Bengals after taking significant snaps on Saturday night against Nicholls State. After suffering a torn ACL last season, Alexander is back in the cornerback rotation after working his way into the two-deep depth chart.
Now, with the veteran back in the mix, it provides a level of comfort for Kelly and the coaching staff. In his first game back against Nicholls State, Alexander was the most impactful member of the secondary after logging a pair of pass breakups and a handful of tackles.
Heading into Week 3 against South Carolina, look for Alexander to continue taking meaningful snaps and be a key piece to the secondary.
The Cornerback Rotation: Ashton Stamps and Co. Taking Strides
LSU will work in four cornerbacks on Saturday against the Gamecocks: Ashton Stamps, PJ Woodland, Zy Alexander and JK Johnson.
With Ryan back at safety, it opens up an opportunity for true freshman PJ Woodland to earn an increase in his snap count. He earned the start in Week 2 where he forced a fumble in a momentum changing play.
There remains work to be done in the secondary for the Tigers, but the plan is clear for the program after putting Ryan back at safety.
The Goal: Utilize Depth Pieces
LSU will not have a player take 60+ snaps, according to Kelly, rather the team will use contributors in the two-deep depth chart.
"I think what we have found is that nobody is at a point where they can play 65-70 snaps. We have to get our players playing at the highest level but not playing that many snaps," Kelly said on Monday. "I think Zy [Alexander] can play 30-35 but he's going to have to be spelled as well so I think you're gonna see four corners playing.
"I think you're gonna see four or five safeties playing. We're gonna rely on the depth of those units to make certain that we're playing at the highest level."
Kelly expects the coaching staff to throw out at least four safeties and four cornerbacks in Week 3 against South Carolina.
Look for Stamps, Alexander, Woodland and Johnson to take strides in the right direction in the cornerback room while Allen, Ryan, Gilbert and Spears make an impact at safety.
Improvement in the Return Game
LSU return specialist Zavion Thomas has provided a spark in the return game for the LSU Tigers this season. Through two games, it's evident that the Preseason All-SEC member is preparing to give the program a boost on special teams.
Thomas leads the SEC in punt return yards with 130 through two games with the expectation that he carries his momentum into Week 3 and so on.
We've seen struggles on special teams during the Kelly Era in Baton Rouge during years one and two. Now, Thomas is giving the team life in Year 3.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: LSU Takes Down Nicholls State 44-21 in Week 2
Five-Star LSU Commit DJ Pickett Visits ACC Program in Week 2
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.