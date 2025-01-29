The Updated LSU Football Coaching Staff: Brian Kelly Adds Critical Pieces for 2025

Brian Kelly is quickly piecing together quite the staff in Baton Rouge.



Co-OCs: Joe Sloan + Cortez Hankton

RBs: Frank Wilson

OL: Brad Davis

TEs: Alex Atkins



DC: Blake Baker

CB: Corey Raymond

DL: Bo Davis + Kevin Peoples

S: Jake Olsen

Analyst: Lance Guidry



Impressive group. pic.twitter.com/WC1ppC9uRF