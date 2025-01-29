The Updated LSU Football Coaching Staff: Brian Kelly Adds Critical Pieces for 2025
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have made significant changes this offseason to both the coaching staff and 2025 roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
LSU boasts the No. 1 transfer class in America with double-digit immediate impact players heading to Baton Rouge, but off-the-field changes have also been made by the program.
Kelly has retooled his coaching staff ahead of the 2025 season with support staff moves as well as on-field coaching changes.
LSU has seen a pair of high-profile hires made over the last 24 hours with the 2025 coaching staff beginning to take shape.
Who's departed Baton Rouge? Which newcomers has Kelly brought in for his staff? What does the overall coaching staff look like currently?
Brian Kelly's 2025 Staff Update:
The Staff Departures:
- JaCoby Stevens: Recruiting Specialist
- Paul Turner: Offensive Analyst
- Nick Brossette: Director of Alumni Relations and High School Outreach
- Bob Diaco: Senior Defensive Analyst
- Slade Nagle: Tight Ends/Special Teams Coordinator
- Kanan Ray: Offensive Analyst
- Matt Frakes: Assistant Athletic Director of Sports Nutrition
The "Critical Loss": Senior Defensive Analyst Bob Diaco
Senior defensive analyst Bob Diaco has accepted a gig on Bill Belichick's North Carolina coaching staff where he will serve the role as linebackers coach.
He worked primarily with the special teams unit this season after carving out an integral role on Kelly's staff in Baton Rouge.
Diaco, the winner of the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach in 2012, joined the LSU staff in the spring of 2023 as a senior defensive analyst for the Tigers.
He served in that capacity until August when he took over as special teams coordinator and outside linebackers for the remainder of the season.
Diaco returned to his original role with the Tigers in the spring of 2024 and once again holds the title of senior defensive analyst.
Diaco is a former head coach at Connecticut and reunited with LSU head coach Brian Kelly for the fourth time of his coaching career when he joined the Tiger coaching staff in the spring of 2023.
The Latest Additions: Alex Atkins and Lance Guidry
Alex Atkins: Tight Ends Coach and Run-Game Coordinator
LSU is targeting former Florida State offensive coordinator/offensive line coach, Alex Atkins, for a role on Kelly's 2025 staff, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. A source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that a deal is in the works on Wednesday.
Across the last three seasons, Atkins has been on the staff at Florida State as an offensive line coach and the offensive coordinator prior to being let go from Mike Norvell's staff in November of 2024.
Norvell made changes to both the offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator roles amidst a challenging 2024 season.
Now, with Atkins on the market, Kelly is targeting the talented football mind that has also proven to be an ace on the recruiting trail.
A source tells LSU Tigers On SI that Atkins' role would be as the tight ends coach and run-game coordinator. The Baton Rouge Advocate first reported the role.
LSU saw 2024 tight ends coach Slade Nagle depart Baton Rouge in December after accepting a job as the offensive coordinator for the Houston Cougars. He reunites with former Tulane head coach Willie Fritz after the two worked together in New Orleans (La.) previously.
Now, LSU has found his replacement with Atkins set to head to the Bayou State. A deal is expected to be agreed upon as soon as Wednesday.
Lance Guidry: Defensive Analyst
The Louisiana native, and former McNeese State Cowboys standout, is set to join defensive coordinator Blake Baker's group as a defensive analyst this season.
Guidry spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Miami Hurricanes prior to being let go by head coach Mario Cristobal this offseason.
"I want to first thank Coach Guidry for his contributions to the University of Miami," Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said. "In a continuous effort to always improve all aspects of our program, I have decided to make a change on defense. We will move forward and make decisions that provide our players, staff and program the best opportunity to win and develop at the highest level."
There was significant growth defensively by Miami during Guidry's stint in Coral Gables after the Hurricanes improved from 376.5 yards and 26.8 points per game in 2022 prior to Guidry’s arrival to 321.6 yards and 22.8 points per contest in his first season at the helm of the defense.
In his second season leading the defense, it was a different story after struggles down the stretch saw Miami's College Football Playoff hopes diminish after allowing over 325 yards per game in 2024 with nearly 26 points per game.
Now, Kelly and Co. add a veteran mind with Power Four experience as the 53-year-old is set to make his return to Louisiana and head to Baton Rouge.
With over two decades of football knowledge as a coach, Guidry is plugged in when it comes to Louisiana with relationships across the Bayou State.
He has coaching experience at McNeese State, Miami (Ohio), Western Kentucky, Southeastern Louisiana, Florida Atlantic, Marshall and most recently Miami.
The LSU Coaching Staff:
- Head Coach: Brian Kelly
- Co-Offensive Coordinators: Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton
- Defensive Coordinator: Blake Baker
- Quarterbacks Coach: Joe Sloan
- Running Backs Coach: Frank Wilson
- Wide Receivers Coach: Cortez Hankton
- Tight Ends Coach: Alex Atkins
- Offensive Line Coach: Brad Davis
- Defensive Line Coach: Bo Davis
- Edge Rushers Coach: Kevin Peoples
- Secondary Coach: Corey Raymond
- Safeties Coach: Jake Olsen
- Defensive Analyst: Lance Guidry
Kelly has pieced together a star-studded staff with each coach having ties to the state of Louisiana, experience at other Power Four programs and elite traits on the recruiting trail.
Now, with LSU putting together an impressive staff and a combination of returning players alongside the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, it's set the tone for the 2025 season.
Kelly and Co. will enter a year with "College Football Playoff or bust" expectations in Baton Rouge this upcoming fall.
