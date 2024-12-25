The Wish List: LSU Football Set to Address Final Needs in the Transfer Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have proven they will be "very aggressive" in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with the program already up to 13 additions in December.
Kelly and Co. knew the portal would be aa spot the program must be active in as they retool the roster for the 2025 season.
It's simple. The LSU standard isn't 8-4, and after an abysmal 2024 season, the coaching staff in Baton Rouge hit the ground running on the recruiting trail to add talent for next fall.
Now, with 13 players added, there remain position groups that must be taken care of before Week 1 at Clemson next September.
Which units are of the utmost importance?
The Wish List: Christmas Day Edition
No. 1: Retool the Safety Room
If there is one position group in dire need of additional bodies this offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal it will be in the safety room.
LSU has seen Major Burns (2025 NFL Draft) and Sage Ryan (Transfer Portal) depart Baton Rouge already with the safety room consisting of mainly Javien Toviano, Jardin Gilbert and Dashawn Spears.
Toviano made the move to safety this month after working at cornerback and in the STAR role during his first two seasons in Baton Rouge.
LSU has signed Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane, the No. 2 cornerback in the portal, but his versatilty is a key piece in his addition. He can and has played safety before where he was certainly effective.
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker will have his fun here with Delane. He's a versatile piece that can play as a boundary cornerback, safety, etc.
Despite this, it's clear as day the Tigers will attack the portal in search of help at the safety position. Expect the program to add two safeties by the time it's all said and done. There is a need for competition in this room along with overall talent. It makes the portal that much more important.
No. 2: Secure Veterans in the Trenches
LSU has already signed the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Virginia Tech's Braelin Moore going public with a decision on Saturday, but the job isn't finished in this area.
LSU will lose four starting offensive linemen from the 2024 season with tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones forgoing their final season of eligibility and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Along with Campbell and Jones out, veteran guards Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier depart the program after exercising all of their eligibility.
LSU will return key pieces in Weston Davis, Tyree Adams and Paul Mubenga, among others, but going and getting a savvy veteran is a must.
The Tigers will be in search of an offensive tackle, it would appear, now that Moore is in the fold as a signee in the portal haul.
There is a sense of urgency here for LSU after hosting a pair of coveted offensive linemen this week in Northwestern's Josh Thompson and Washington State's Fa'alili Fa'amoe.
It appears Thompson is trending elsewhere after receiving predictions on Tuesday to join the Tennessee Volunteers; leaving the Tigers in a challenging spot moving forward until the next wave of transfers enter the portal following College Football Playoff matchups.
No. 3: Add a Blocking Tight End to the Mix
LSU has already signed Oklahoma tight end transfer Bauer Sharp to the portal haul after he quickly became the first transfer to put pen to paper with the program, but one body just isn't enough for this position group.
The Tigers have lost Mason Taylor (2025 NFL Draft) and Ka'Morreun Pimpton (Transfer Portal) already this offseason; leaving LSU with Trey'Dez Green as the lone scholarship tight end for the bowl game.
LSU will bring in Sharp along with 2025 signee JD LaFleur this offseason, which will give the program three tight ends, but finding an additional body will be a key piece to monitor.
Green and Sharp have proven hands. In 2024, the Oklahoma transfer led the Sooners in receptions (42) and receiving yards. For Green, he's a surefire weapon in the receiving game.
Will LSU look to add a second tight end via the NCAA Transfer Portal? Time will tell.
Who Has LSU Added via the Transfer Portal?
The Additions on Offense (6):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- IOL Braelin Mitchell: Virginia Tech
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE: Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
