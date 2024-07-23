The X-Factors: Who Will LSU Football Turn to During 2024 Season?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are just weeks away from their Week 1 showdown agains USC with Fall Camp inching closer.
As the clock continues ticking, all eyes will be on the defensive improvements under new coordinator Blake Baker, specifically in the secondary.
With newcomers emerging in the defensive backfield, LSU hopes to see growth from the fresh faces in Baton Rouge while Kelly is intrigued at how his new defensive coordinator gels with the players.
"Scheme aside, I think everybody has their flavor of what the scheme looks like. Blake certainly has an established comfort level in a particular scheme," Kelly said during SEC Media Days. "But it's relationships, it's getting players excited about stepping on the field. It's about players truly wanting to be part of those 11 guys running, hitting, being part of that unit.
"Blake's ability to orchestrate that, bring that together, is what has been the piece that is really evident."
But there are also critical pieces offensively that must take that next step in order for the Tigers to become a complete team this year.
Heading into 2024, here are three potential X-factors LSU could rely on as they eye growth this fall in Death Valley:
No. 1: Zavion Thomas (Wide Receiver/Return Specialist)
All eyes will turn to Mississippi State transfer Zavion Thomas to become a key contributor for the Tigers as both a return specialist and wide receiver.
Thomas racked up 503 yards on 40 receptions for the Bulldogs in 2023 after being the go-to guy on several occasions in Starkville.
Now, he enters an LSU offense that has an embarrassment of riches in the receiving corps with Thomas alongside Kyren Lacy, CJ Daniels and Chris Hilton, among others.
While Thomas won't be expected to carry as much weight offensively, the hope is for his bread and butter to be as a return specialist.
LSU has struggled in this area significantly over the last two seasons and his impact as a punt returner specifically is of the utmost importance.
When circling potential X-factors in 2024, Thomas is certainly at the top of the list.
No. 2 Jardin Gilbert (Safety)
The LSU secondary has been incredibly disappointing over the last few seasons, but after making a few tweaks in the defensive backfield, the Tigers are eying growth here.
A player that has the chance to be impactful will be Texas A&M transfer Jardin Gilbert after making his way back to Louisiana.
The Bayou State native will lace up his cleats for the hometown program in 2024 with an opportunity to take on starting safety duties for LSU.
Kelly's program will have an upgrade at safety this season with Gilbert and Sage Ryan looking to take on first-team snaps.
After Major Burns and Andre Sam struggled in 2023, it's imperative Gilbert and Ryan provide the Tigers with a much needed spark in the secondary.
Burns will handle reps at the STAR position in 2024 under Blake Baker's new scheme.
With a first team defensive backfield [during spring camp] consisting of PJ Woodland and Ashton Stamps in the cornerbacks slots alongside Major Burns (STAR) and Sage Ryan/Jardin Gilbert at safety, there's room for growth in 2024.
No. 3: Chris Hilton (Wide Receiver)
The wide receiver talent in Baton Rouge is eye-opening with veteran Kyren Lacy looking to assert himself as WR1 in Death Valley for the 2024 season. All eyes will be on Lacy, but keep tabs on redshirt junior Chris Hilton.
The receiving corps is bursting with talent, especially as Lacy and Liberty transfer CJ Daniels look to carry much of the load, but Hilton will be a player who has the chance to be a true X-factor in 2024.
It was a quiet season in 2023 after catching 13 passes for 225 yards and 2 TDs, but Hilton will be eyeing an expanded role in 2024 with a lack of experience in this room.
Hilton will be accompanied by Lacy, Daniels, Aaron Anderson and Kyle Parker, among others, looking to separate themselves from the pack this fall.
With Lacy being the player entering the season with the most hype, look for Hilton to continue quietly showing signs of improvement ahead of the Week 1 matchup against USC.
