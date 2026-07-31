Lane Kiffin's Biggest Gamble at LSU Has Nothing to Do With Play Calling

When Lane Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, it didn’t take long for the conversation surrounding LSU to turn from years of disappointment to looking at the future, and one where Kiffin is putting them back on the national stage.

Yet, while Kiffin brings over so much of the blueprint that he used to establish the Ole Miss Rebels as a perennial competitor in the SEC and College Football Playoff, it glosses over the biggest gamble of his newly formed regime in Baton Rouge.

While the high-octane offense will make headlines, what will determine LSU’s national championship future won’t actually come down to scheme or play-calling. Rather, it will come down to the return on investment he receives on his roster-building strategy.

The Biggest Gamble

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin, left, stands next to Louisiana State Tigers athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At both of his previous stops, Ole Miss and Florida Atlantic, Kiffin didn’t have access to the resources and talent base needed to recruit at an elite level in the high school ranks. When he took over at Oxford, he entered a program that wouldn’t be able to compete with the likes of Alabama and Georgia from a pure blue-chip-prospect perspective.

At that time, there wasn’t as much parity in the sport as there is today with NIL and revenue-sharing. Yet, even after the introduction of revenue-sharing, Kiffin’s way of building his roster still relied on the transfer portal.

Hence, the “transfer portal king” moniker that he’s earned. However, now that he’s at LSU, that losing battle in resources and base for recruiting high school is no longer true.

Kiffin will be able to compete in the battle for blue-chip prospects, and already is, as he talked about at SEC Media Days.

Yet, the gamble Kiffin is taking in Year 1 is the fact that he opted for a roster that doesn’t retain much continuity. As the Tigers enter fall camp, he will be putting a roster on the field with 41 transfers and 19 freshmen.

57 percent of Kiffin’s roster in Year 1 will be made up of new players, whether it be from the portal or high school. Which for a team that has the expectations put on it like the Tigers have following the offseason, it is a major gamble on Kiffin’s part that he can replicate his portal success from Oxford and do it immediately at LSU.

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