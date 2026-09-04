This Player Could Become Lane Kiffin's First Breakout Star at LSU

The No. 11 LSU Tigers dominated headlines this week ahead of their season opener against Clemson. While eligibility rules take shape, LSU will play one of the biggest games on the Week 1 slate.

Lane Kiffin utilized the transfer portal to improve the roster and brought in several heavy hitters. Whether it's quarterback Sam Leavitt, left tackle Jordan Seaton, or defensive end Princewill Umanmielen, LSU looks much better compared to last year.

But behind the star players lie a few guys who could showcase their talents on the biggest stage.

Dilin Jones Could Be LSU's Next Star

Wisconsin Badgers running back Dilin Jones. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU fans are familiar with Caden Durham and Harlem Berry. They led the team in rushing last season and are expected to play a role in this new-look offense. However, Dilin Jones burst onto the scene during spring ball and fall camp.

Jones is an early breakout candidate and could see plenty of carries in the season opener. He impressed Kiffin early in fall camp.

"Dilin's done great," Kiffin said. "Really has had a great week too and has kind of taken off from where he was in the spring, so we're really pleased with that."

The Tigers must run the ball more effectively this season. They averaged the fewest rushing yards in the SEC last year, but luckily, that is one of Kiffin's specialties. Since 2020, Ole Miss has been a top-six rushing team in the conference every season. Kiffin could transform Jones into one of the top running backs in the SEC.

The red-shirt sophomore doesn't have a history of heavy usage. At Wisconsin, he had 92 carries over two seasons. Jones could finish with 92 carries this season alone. But Jones loved what he saw from the other running backs during fall camp.

"I really say the growth is crazy," Jones said about the running back room. "We all came a long way, blocking-wise, physically, just being able to play the game fast. We just really came a long way. Everybody in the room. It's crazy growth, and coach is really out there knowing what he's doing."

Kiffin will lean on Durham and Berry throughout the year. They'll have a role on the team, but all momentum is heading towards Jones as the lead back. He's got a lot of talent, and fans should get a glimpse of him on a national stage on Saturday.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.