Three Biggest Transfer Portal Losses for LSU Football Following Chaotic Window

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have reconstructed the roster in Baton Rouge with over 35 newcomers heading to the Bayou State this offseason.

Once the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened for business on Jan. 2, Kiffin and Co. hit the recruiting trail with force where the program has now assembled the No. 1 class in America with a myriad of game-changers heading to town.

But LSU has also seen multiple key losses this offseason with players making the decision to depart for other programs via the free agent market.

Which three departures could have the biggest "impact" for the Bayou Bengals?

No. 1: IOL Carius Curne - Ole Miss Rebels

The name that sticks out is offensive lineman Carius Curne - a former five-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle - where he made an impact as a true freshman last fall.

The youngster wasn't perfect in the trenches by any means, but Curne showed promise along an offensive line that struggled to the highest degree.

The Arkansas native checked in as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he signed with the LSU Tigers last December prior to enrolling in January.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's primary recruiter was offensive line coach Brad Davis, but with his position coach not being retained on Kiffin's staff, it had Curne opt to explore options elsewhere.

Kiffin ultimately revamped the entire room with eight offensive linemen hitting the Transfer Portal this offseason - including Curne - where he made the move to sign with the Ole Miss Rebels in January.

No. 2: WR Kyle Parker - Ohio State Buckeyes

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder showed promise across his time in the Bayou State despite battling the injury bug in his sophomore season in 2024.

As a true freshman in 2023, Parker took a traditional redshirt after appearing in only four games with zero receptions, but took a step in the right direction across his 2024 campaign as a redshirt-freshman - prior to suffering a torn tricep.

The Texas native earned a medical redshirt after appearing in only four games once again prior to a breakout season in 2025 for LSU after logging 31 receptions for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

No. 3: DL Walter Mathis - Auburn Tigers

Mathis Jr. originally signed with the LSU program as a Top-100 defensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle with LSU winning out for his services over the likes of the Miami Hurricanes, Auburn Tigers, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others.

But the Georgia native then revealed his intentions of entering the Transfer Portal after playing in 12 games as a true freshman in 2025 while logging nine total tackles and a pass breakup this fall.

The decision to depart Baton Rouge came as a surprise after the LSU Tigers announced Mathis Jr. would return to the program, but ultimately has made his move to leave Baton Rouge and head to The Plains.

The Departures [34]: Transfer Portal Edition

- WR Kylan Billiot: James Madison Dukes

- WR Jelani Watkins: Arkansas Razorbacks

- CB Ashton Stamps: Arizona State Sun Devils

- DL Ahmad Breaux: Kentucky Wildcats

- CB Wallace Foster IV: Florida Atlantic Owls

- DL Sydir Mitchell: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

- RB Ju'Juan Johnson: Syracuse Orange

- RB Kaleb Jackson: North Carolina Tar Heels

- QB Colin Hurley: Michigan Wolverines

- OL Carius Curne: Ole Miss Rebels

- OL Coen Echols: Texas A&M Aggies

- S Javien Toviano: N/A

- OL DJ Chester: Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DB Austin Ausberry: Baylor Bears

- OL Paul Mubenga: Nebraska Cornhuskers

- OL Ory Williams: Tennessee Volunteers

- LB Princeton Malbrue: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

- OL Khayree Lee: South Alabama Jaguars

- S Joel Rogers: UTSA Roadruners

- TE Donovan Green: Oklahoma State Cowboys

- WR Kyle Parker: Ohio State Buckeyes

- WR Destyn Hill: Tulane Green Wave

- OL Ethan Calloway: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

- RB JT Lindsey: Ole Miss Rebels

- QB Michael Van Buren: South Florida Bulls

- DL Zion Williams: Texas Longhorns

- WR TaRon Francis: West Virginia Mountaineers

- K Aeron Burrell: North Carolina Tar Heels

- S Jardin Gilbert: Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DL Walter Mathis: Auburn Tigers

- EDGE CJ Jackson: Vanderbilt Commodores

- OL Tyler Miller: Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DB Jacob Bradford - West Virginia Mountaineers

- WR Nic Anderson - Kentucky Wildcats

