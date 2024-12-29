Three Bold Predictions for LSU Football's Texas Bowl Showdown Against Baylor
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue preparation for a Texas Bowl showdown against the Baylor Bears with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT on New Year's Eve.
Kelly and Co. will look to capture victory No. 9 on the season with Dave Aranda's club in the program's way of getting it done.
“The morale has been great and every guy that’s out there wants to be out there,“ LSU coach Brian Kelly said of bowl practice. “Practices have been lively, the guys are excited about preparing and they want the right outcome so they know they have to prepare the right way.
“It’s been fun for me as a coach and our coaches have been excited about the mindset of the group. We will have some first-time starters in this game and you’ll see that at times, but this is a group that wants to go out there and compete and they’ll compete hard.”
It'll be a chance for the Tigers to see young players contribute, test out different schemes and more on Tuesday afternoon in Houston.
What are a few bold predictions?
Three Bold Predictions:
No. 1: Garrett Nussmeier, Trey'Dez Green Connect for Two Touchdowns, 75+ Yards
One of the young players getting extra work during bowl prep due to the departure of Mason Taylor and Ka’Morreun Pimpton is that of Trey’Dez Green, who has seen action at both tight end and wide receiver this year as a true freshman.
“The end line blocking is probably the area that we are most impressed with,” Kelly said of Green’s development during bowl preparation. “His want to and willingness to go in there and do some of the tough jobs. We are pretty excited about what’s he’s doing, how he’s doing and his demeanor because that’s an easy job to turn down and he’s been great.”
Green capped the regular-season with seven catches for 48 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Now, look for the youngster to make an impact in the bowl game and carry the momentum into the offseasson.
The Bold Prediction: Green tallies 75+ yards and two touchdowns.
No. 2: The LSU Defense Forces Three Turnovers
LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson will suit up for LSU's Texas Bowl showdown against the Baylor Bears where he will have the chance to end his career with a bang.
Swinson, who wreaked havoc in 2024, will not opt out and has committed to suiting up for the program on Dec. 31 in the season finale.
"The opportunity to play one final game for LSU is amazing," Swinson said. "Just to be able to represent LSU, the three letters on that helmet and the greats that came before me. Any opportunity you get to put a helmet on and play football, you take that chance.
"I want to finish out the season with my brothers."
He'll be a key component to the defense on Tuesday.
The LSU defense hasn't recorded many interceptions, but expect one in the Texas Bowl with a new-look secondary headlined by Javien Toviano at safety.
The Bold Prediction: LSU's Defense Forces 3 Turnovers (1 INT).
No. 3: The Rushing Attack Tallies 125+ Yards, 3 Touchddowns
The Tigers' rushing attack has been a struggle in 2024 after falling back on Garrett Nussmeier to do the heavy lifting offensively.
Heading into next season, LSU will lose four starters in the trenches, which will now give the program a chance to get a firsthand look at the new offensive line.
Look for Caden Durham, who has now had a month to get his nagging foot injury healthy, along with Josh Williams and Kaleb Jackson to see meaningful snaps.
Tuesday will mark the end of Williams' journey with LSU in his final game as a Tiger.
"I chose to play in the bowl game because it's the last time I'll ever be able to play as an LSU Tiger and I want to go out with a bang," Williams said. "LSU means so much to be it's almost indescribable.
"I've been here for six years. I've learned a lot. I've played a lot of football and met some people and friends that I'll cherish for the rest of my life... I believe that my commitment to LSU, staying here throughout the ups and downs, from a National Championship to COVID, to getting a chance to actually play on offense... It's forever LSU for me and I love it."
The Bold Prediction: LSU Logs 125+ Rushing Yards, 3 Scores on the Ground
