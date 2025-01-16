Three LSU Football Players to Buy Stock in for the 2025 College Football Season
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will have a new-look roster heading into the 2025 season with a number of players ready to take that next step.
From key pieces returning to Baton Rouge to newcomers preparing to make a name for themselves in the purple and gold, Kelly's program will have multiple talented pieces to work with.
"We have a strong young nucleus in our program, but now it’s time to add to that," Kelly said in December. "Those that have moved on, we wish them the best, and now we feel like we’ve put ourselves in a position where we can put together an SEC Championship roster.”
Which players should LSU fans buy stock in with the program beginning spring workouts this week?
Stock Up: Three Tigers to Know
No. 1: Mansoor Delane (Cornerback)
LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond continues retooling the defensive backfield this offseason with several newcomers set to arrive in Baton Rouge, but none more game ready than Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane.
The No. 2 rated cornerback in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports, chose the Tigers over a slew of schools that expressed significant interest.
Delane is a player firmly on NFL organizations' draft boards with LSU adding a player who is a surefire pick in the future.
The Virginia Tech transfer pledged to Kelly and the Tigers last month after three seasons with the Hokies. During his time in the ACC, Delane tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.
It's an important addition for the program where Delane can help coach up the youngsters in the cornerback room heading into next season.
LSU signee DJ Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America, has already arrived in Baton Rouge to begin practicing with the program, but with Delane now in town it'll give Pickett a resource to fall back on.
No. 2: Trey'Dez Green (Tight End)
One of the first true freshmen to step in the mix and compete for playing time: Trey'Dez Green.
Green, the No. 1 tight end in America coming out of high school in the 2024 class, had high expectations prior to his arrival in Death Valley.
But it was set to be a tough task in order to get on the field with Mason Taylor and Ka'Morreun Pimpton already on the roster.
With the five-star freshman being a player the staff knew needed to see playing time as a rookie, Kelly and Co. elected to play Green in a wide receiver/slot role down the stretch of the 2024 season.
"Quite frankly, I think that's what we have to do," Kelly said in October. "[Trey'Dez] is a talented player. We saw him on the touchdown how easy it is for him to flash his hands. [The ability] to catch the football; he just gives us more versatility."
The program kept it relatively "simple" once Green was thrown in the fire as a pass catcher for the program. Kelly eased the youngster in the mix, but found ways to have him thrive.
Then, the five-star freshman became one of signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier's go-to guys in the Texas Bowl showdown against Baylor on New Year's Eve.
Heading into the clash, Green had seven receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Then, in the season finale, he became a critical component to the offense.
He logged six receptions for 53 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the day in his "breakout" game
"Trey'Dez Green at the tight end position gave Garrett Nussmeier the opportunity to convert some key third- and fourth-down situations, which he's had all year with Mason Taylor," Kelly said. "And that was really the biggest thing for us, was, would he have that guy available for him?"
He worked as the starting tight end and the third wide receiver for the Tigers in the bowl showdown. In what would be a challenge for most freshmen, Green put his head down and worked in order to be an effective piece in both roles.
"Trey'Dez is an incredible competitor," Kelly said. "The work he put in in the bowl prep was second to none. His mindset, his want-to to go in there and mix it up and and run block. As you saw, we didn't treat him like a wide receiver. We treated him like an attached tight end."
Now, he's a player firmly on "breakout watch" heading into the 2025 season.
No. 3: Caden Durham: Running Back
LSU running back Caden Durham took Baton Rouge by storm during his true freshman campaign with the Tigers in 2024.
The youngster's rise began in Week 3 after bursting on the scene against the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road. From there, he put America on notice.
“A freshman working through that transition of understanding the playbook and the nuances of playing the game,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said of Durham. “Just feeling more comfortable in everything we do. Through his play when he was given the opportunity in South Carolina, he made it happen. He’s earned it through an opportunity that was given to him.”
Durham capped off his first season with the program after tallying 753 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. The youngster also logged 260 receiving yards with two more scores through the air.
The 1,013 all-purpose yards ranked him second on the team only behind standout wide receiver Aaron Anderson.
It was a year that rewrote the history books for Durham. He's the first true freshman to lead LSU in rushing since Leonard Fournette in 2014.
“He’s obviously very special,” LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier said during the 2024 season. “He’s like lightning in a bottle. He gets a small crease he can take it and go. I think what’s so special about Caden is his ability to make somebody miss and break a tackle. If you watch a lot of big runs, there’s a guy one-on-one with him and he makes them miss.
“His ability to recognize that and his ability to execute it. He’s been very good for us and I think he’ll continue to do well for us.”
Honorable Mentions:
- Nic Anderson: Wide Receiver
- Jack Pyburn: EDGE
- Tamarcus Cooley: Safety
