Three LSU Football Players Who Must Step Up Down The Stretch of the Season
No. 16 LSU (6-2, 3-1) will utilize the open date this week to begin game preparation for a matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 9.
With 11 days until the program suits up in Tiger Stadium, the next week and a half will be critical for the Bayou Bengals to shake back.
After a loss in Week 9 to the Texas A&M Aggies, LSU has no room for error and must win their final four regular season contests in order to reach the College Football Playoff.
Who must step up and lead the Tigers down the stretch in order for the program to clinch a spot in the 12-team playoff?
Three Players to Watch:
Garrett Nussmeier: Quarterback
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been the engine that keeps the Tigers' offense moving in 2024.
We've seen Nussmeier put the unit on his back time and time again with a lack of push in the rushing attack this season.
In 2024, the redshirt-junior signal-caller is 208-for-333 (62.5%) on passing attempts with 2,267 yards and 20 touchdowns through the air. Nussmeier has also tallied nine interceptions on the year through eight games.
It's simple, when Nussmeier is clicking on all cylinders, he's looked the part of a 1st Round 2025 NFL Draft selection, but consistency will remain his best friend through the home stretch.
Nussmeier has shown flashes of what he can be moving forward, and for LSU to clinch a College Football Playoff berth, he'll have to continue evolving as a quarterback.
With only nine career starts, there were always going to be a few learning curves along the way, and Nussmeier's three interception performance against Texas A&M in Week 9 showcased that.
Now, it's about putting the shaky game behind him and moving forward to Nov. 9 in Tiger Stadium when the Bayou Bengals set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in a pivotal showdown.
Zy Alexander: Cornerback
LSU cornerback Zy Alexander has been the program's most consistent defensive back this season when healthy.
Despite missing some time while battling the injury bug in 2024, Alexander has been effective when on the field as Corey Raymond's key piece as a boundary corner.
Now, it's about remaining healthy and staying a consistent piece alongside sophomore Ashton Stamps as the one-two punch of cornerbacks this season.
We've seen LSU's front shine this season led by Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones at the defensive end position. Not to mention LSU linebacker Whit Weeks quickly becoming one of the top linebackers in the Southeastern Conference.
With the first and second levels of defense handling business, the home stretch of the season will be about maintaining consistency in the secondary.
It starts with Alexander and his play throughout the backend of the schedule will determine how far this program goes.
Caden Durham: Running Back
LSU running back Caden Durham has shown flashes of what's to come as he continues working through his first season in Baton Rouge.
The freshman phenom has been a key contributor on offense in Year 1 with the program, and as he continues developing, his play will be a critical piece to the offense.
LSU has struggled in the run-game in 2024, but Durham's play has been a bright spot through the first eight games of the season.
He's up to 73 carries with 397 yards and six touchdowns this season on 5.4 yards per carry. Durham has also tallied 14 receptions for 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns as well.
It's clear Durham has become the program's most consistent back alongside sixth-year senior Josh Williams, but in order for this offense to hit another gear, he'll have to take it up a notch.
LSU's offensive line has shined in pass blocking this season, but Will Campbell and Co. will also have all eyes on them down the stretch in order to create running lanes for the rushing attack.
Honorable Mention: Damian Ramos: Kicker
Just one week after earning the game ball in a critical victory over Arkansas, Damian Ramos struggled in College Station against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Ramos missed a pair of field goals from 48 and 49 yards out with his third attempt quickly causing trouble after a mistimed snap.
LSU ultimately went 0/3 on field goal attempts in Week 9 with special teams woes plaguing the program on the road.
Ramos and Co. will look to quickly shake back during the open date in order to be prepared for Nov. 9 against the Alabama Crimson Tide in a critical SEC battle at home.
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
