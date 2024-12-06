Three LSU Football Signees That Can Make an Instant Impact for the Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers secured one of the top classes in America on National Signing Day this week headlined by five-stars DJ Pickett and Harlem Berry leading the way.
It was a unique cycle for Kelly and Co. after watching the way the new NIL landscape has changed the way recruiting flows in college football.
LSU saw a pair of five-star commitments flip their pledges down the stretch with other programs luring them away due to impressive NIL packages.
It's the new age, but Kelly and his staff understand adjustments have to be made in order to not be left behind.
“We’re going to recruit, we’re going to put in the time, we’re going to get the right young men that want to graduate, that want to play for championships,” Kelly said on Wednesday. “But we also have to be able to provide them with the NIL resources through our collective so they actually come here, because other schools are going to do the same. So if you want to be in the big poker game, this is what the ante is.
“And that was educational for our group — and not just LSU, all across the country. I think we’ve gotten through to that. Now, we still have donors that say, ‘I’m not giving to that.’ I get it, but we are still in the big poker game. And so we still have to be able to go out and say, ‘We need support,’ so we can continue to build our roster, because you can’t do it playing five freshmen and two sophomores like we did on Saturday night. You have to be able to play mature players as well. And that’s the mix.”
LSU saw 23 members of the 2025 Signing Class put pen to paper on Wednesday. Who has an opportunity to step in on Day 1 and make a difference?
Three Instant Impact Signees:
Carius Curne: Interior Offensive Lineman
The Tigers reeled in commitments from a number of the top players in America, but Kelly labeled one specific signee as a player he's keeping an eye on in year one: Carius Curne.
The No. 1 prospect out of Arkansas made things official with the LSU Tigers on Wednesday after remaining committed to the program since June.
Curne, the No. 3 rated interior offensive lineman in the country, provides LSU with a player that can step in the mix immediately to improve the rushing attack.
"Carius is one of the stronger offensive tackles I have recruited in some time. He absolutely dominates his opponents. He is physically ready to play in the SEC right now," Kelly said on Wednesday.
Curne is one of the most unique offensive line prospects in the country. He's nimble and quick on his feet for a guy in the trenches with tremendous athleticism.
Look for the talented offensive lineman to make a difference in his first season with the program.
DJ Pickett: Cornerback
Zephyrhills (Fla.) five-star cornerback DJ Pickett has officially signed with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers during the Early Signing Period, he announced via social media on Wednesday.
Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America, stays true to his LSU commitment after revealing a pledge to the program in July.
He's the top-ranked defensive back in America with Kelly believing the 6-foot-4 Sunshine State star can make an impact immediately.
"I don't even know if it's an argument," Kelly said. "We believe he's hands-down the best corner in the country. I don't know that I've ever felt that there is a lockdown corner, but he's about as close as there is to a lockdown corner in the country. And his offensive film might be as good, if not better."
All eyes will be on Pickett, the 2025 Signing Class's highest-rated prospect to put pen to paper, to make a difference in his first season with the program.
Harlem Berry: Running Back
Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal five-star running back Harlem Berry is Baton Rouge bound after putting pen to paper with the LSU Tigers on National Signing Day.
Berry, the No. 1 running back in America, committed to Brian Kelly and the program on Jan. 3 while remaining loyal to his pledge until the end.
“Before I even made the decision, I knew where I wanted to go,” Berry said. “And once I made it, I was locked in. Nothing was gonna change my mind — no other school, no amount of money. I was locked in with LSU.
“I have loyalty — loyalty over money — and once I was set I was committing to LSU, I was committing to LSU. I made a thorough background check on everything before I said what I had to say, and once I made that decision it’s over with.”
He's a player that jumps off the page when looking at the numbers. Berry is one of the most decorated athletes in Louisiana history and heads to LSU as the highest-rated running back in the state since Leonard Fournette.
On Signing Day, the superlatives came rolling in for Berry with analysts simply calling him a "human highlight reel" or the "human joystick" with the way he bounces off of defenders and remains upright.
Now, the No. 1 running back in America will look to be a difference-maker in his first season with the LSU program.
