Three Observations From LSU Football's 44-31 Texas Bowl Victory Over Baylor
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers captured victory No. 9 on the season after defeating the Baylor Bears 44-31 on New Year's Eve in the Texas Bowl.
Kelly and Co. knew the season finale would be one that had hurdles, and after Whit Weeks left the game with a gruesome ankle injury, it made for an emotional afternoon in Houston.
LSU used Weeks' departure as an opportunity to play for their brother. Once he was carrtedd off of the field, return specialist Zavion Thomas took a kickoff to the end-zone in the blink of an eye.
Now, LSU ends the 2024 season with a 9-4 record with momentum heading into the offseason.
Three Observations: Texas Bowl Edition
Garrett Nussmeier's Elite Traits on Display
LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier will be back in Baton Rouge for the 2025 season, and after revealing his return, it made Tuesday's bowl game that much more important.
It was a game for Nussmeier and Co. to develop chemistry, utilize other weapons and get youngsters acclimated to the speed of the game.
The first weapon on Nussmeier's list of targets to get involved: Tight end Trey'Dez Green.
Nussmeier and Green connected on six passes for 53 yards with a pair of touchdowns. The plan was clear that LSU was going to get Green going and they did just that on New Year's Eve.
The other connection that stole the show was between Nussmeier and wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. The duo was dominant while taking the top off the defense to end the regular season, but it was clear there was unfinished business with one more game left on the schedule.
Fast forward to the Texas Bowl and the duo carried their momentum into the clash after logging over 100 yards together with a huge touchdown in the first half.
Hilton ended the day with four receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown.
LSU in Good Hands for the Future: Freshmen Shine
The Tigers knew they would need contributions from their youngsters on Tuesday night in Houston with the true freshmen answering the call.
It started with pass catcher Trey’Dez Green making plays through the air early in the game with key conversions on third and fourth down.
Fast forward to the end of the first half and Green had already hauled in a pair of touchdown catches, a handful of receptions and multiple important plays.
Green handled business offensively as the young piece, but defensively it was linebacker Davhon Keys getting it done.
On the Bears’ first offensive drive of the game, it was Keys who came up with a pick-six. The freshman linebacker hauled in the interception and returned it 40 yards to the end-zone.
It was all LSU after going up 14-0 early in the first quarter with the Tigers never looking back.
Defensive Backfield's Difficult Day
LSU went up 28-7 early in this one led by Nussmeier, Green and Hilton offensively, but quick passes from Baylor signal-caller Sawyer Robertson kept the Bears within striking distance.
Through three and a half quarters, Robertson was up to 400 yards and a pair of touchdowns to keep the Bears afloat.
It was a struggle for the LSU secondary on Tuesday afternoon with Ashton Stamps and PJ Woodland battling through a depleted secondary. Factor in senior Zy Alexander exiting the game with a minor injury and it left this group with a lack of bodies.
Robertson carved the defense through the air with over 400 passing yards with wideout Josh Camerson logging 111 yards receiving with a touchdown.
Baylor had four receivers with over 50 receiving yards. It was a challenging day at the office for LSU’s defensive backfield with the Bears getting all they wanted offensively.
