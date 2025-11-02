Three Observations From LSU Football's Coaching Search Following Brian Kelly's Firing
The LSU Tigers' coaching search is on in Baton Rouge with the athletic department navigating a chaotic stretch across the last seven days.
From relieving head football coach Brian Kelly of his duties as the shot-caller to athletic director Scott Woodward and LSU parting ways, it's been strenuous week for the program.
Now, with interim athletic director Verge Ausberry calling the shots for one of the most important hires in school history, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers as they work through the process.
What were the points of emphasis across a chaotic week in Baton Rouge?
Three Observations: Week 1 of the Coaching Search
No. 1: The Athletic Department Shakeup
Following the news of Kelly's departure, the athletic department shook things up with the program parting ways with athletic director Scott Woodward.
The decision came on the heels of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry stating that Woodward would not be selecting the next head football coach in Baton Rouge.
“No. I can tell you right now, Scott Woodward is not selecting the next coach,” Landry said. “Hell, I would let Donald Trump select it before I let him do it … I don’t know. But the Board of Supervisors is going to come up with a committee and they’re going to find us a coach.”
“I’m not gonna be picking the next coach. But I can promise you, we’re going to pick a coach and we’re going to make sure that that coach is successful and we’re going to make sure that he’s compensated properly and we’re going to put metrics on it because I’m tired of rewarding failure in this country and then leaving the taxpayers to foot the bill.”
Now, the university is without a head football coach, athletic director and sitting university president with significant shakeup in Baton Rouge.
No. 2: The Candidates Emerging
The coaching search is on in Baton Rouge with candidates rolling in left and right across the last handful of days.
Despite several changes occurring in the Bayou State, the potential list of names has grown by the day. BetOnline has released the list of betting favorites.
- Jon Sumrall [Tulane]: +150
- Joe Brady [Buffalo Bills OC]: +200
- Lane Kiffin [Ole Miss]: +400
- James Franklin [Ex-Penn State HC: +600
- Eli Drinkwitz [Missouri]: +800
- Jeff Brohm [Louisville]: +1200
- Brent Key [Georgia Tech]: +1400
- Jimbo Fisher: +1800
- Clark Lea [Vanderbilt]: +2000
- Marcus Freeman [Notre Dame]: +2500
No. 3: The Names to Rule Out
With the rumor mill swirling across the last few days, there are premier names to rule out after slowing down the buzz.
Dan Lanning is the first name to cross off after he went public with a statement pointing out that he will remain with the Oregon Ducks.
“It’s zero. Yeah, I’m not leaving Oregon. As long as I win, that’s what I always tell my kids. If your dad wins, we’ll be at Oregon. So I’ve got to win. That’s how it changes," Lanning said.
Nick Saban is another name that can be seemingly crossed off of the list after reiterating his desire to remain with the ESPN College GameDay crew.
“No way,” Saban responded when asked if he’d think about coming out of retirement. “I have so much fun working with you (directed at Pat McAfee). Why would I go do that?”
Fast forward to Saturday morning on ESPN College GameDay and he doubled down on his claim.
"I like my team here," Saban said of the College GameDay squad.
Now, with the coaching search ramping up in Baton Rouge, all eyes are on the potential candidates to know across the next few weeks.
"We're going to hire the best football coach there is," LSU interim athletic director Verge Ausberry said on Friday. "That's our job. We are not going to let this program fail. LSU has to be in the playoffs every year in football. There's 12 teams that make it.
"It's going to expand here. We have to be one of those teams at LSU. No substitute."
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.