Three Observations from LSU Football's Victory Over the UCLA Bruins in Week 4
No. 16 LSU outscored UCLA 17-0 in the second half to power past the Bruins, 34-17, on a hot mid-September afternoon in Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers, now 3-1 overall, return to Death Valley next Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. CT kick against South Alabama on the SEC Network.
Who stole the show? What needs to improve before SEC play ramps up in Week 6?
Three Observations: LSU Tigers vs. UCLA Bruins
No. 1: Tale of Two Halves, Tigers Start Slow Once Again
The glaring takeaway on Saturday afternoon in Death Valley was the Bayou Bengals’ inability to get off the field early in the day. UCLA continued keeping drives alive with third and fourth down conversions; ultimately turning their chances into quick points in the first half.
It’s been a thorn in the program’s side over the first four weeks of the season with it coming alive once again against the Bruins. UCLA ended the day going 5-for-12 on third downs and 1-for-1 on fourth down.
On the pair of touchdown drives, Bruins signal-caller Ethan Garbers continued showcasing his dual-threat ability to keep the possessions alive, which gave UCLA life early.
Fast forward to the second half and the adjustments made by defensive coordinator Blake Baker were effective.
LSU ended the day forcing three turnovers after Jardin Gilbert’s fourth quarter interception with the defense making plays down the stretch.
After allowing 17 first half points, the Tigers pitched a shutout in the final two quarters with the Bruins unable to put points on the board in the final 30 minutes.
No. 2: Bradyn Swinson, Sai'vion Jones Emerging as Top Duo in America
LSU defensive ends Bradyn Swinson and Sai’vion Jones have quickly emerged as one of the top edge rushing duos in America. The pair of pass rushers entered Saturday’s showdown with three sacks each and carried their momentum into Week 4.
Against the Bruins, it was the Swinson show once again. He’s fresh off of being named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after dismantling the South Carolina Gamecocks and did it all against UCLA.
Swinson ended the day with a pair of sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
On the other side, it was Jones making impactful plays in Death Valley after adding another fumble recovery to his statsheet. He also had a pair of quarterback hurries as well.
Swinson and Jones have become important pieces to the LSU defense. With a lack of experience at the defensive tackle position, the pair of veteran pass rushers have taken the pressure off of the interior defensive line through four weeks.
No. 3: Numerous Tigers Impacting the Passing Game
LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier was surgical once again for the Tigers in Week 4. He’s been the engine that keeps the team moving in a positive direction and it was on full display on Saturday.
Nussmeier ended the day passing 32-for-44 with 352 yards and three touchdowns. Once again, he recorded zero interceptions as he continues impressing in his decision-making.
It’s the precision that has made the redshirt-junior quarterback so effective. Nussmeier is threading the needle and delivering dimes to his wideouts.
On Saturday, it was a 45-yard pass that was beautifully placed to Chris Hilton in stride for the touchdown. The “NFL” throws were showcased against the UCLA Bruins with Nussmeier doing it all for Joe Sloan’s offense.
He spread the ball out to eight different receivers with Mason Taylor reeling in seven passes, Aaron Anderson hauling in six and CJ Daniels reeling in five of his own on Saturday.
The ability to trust his wideouts has made Nussmeier successful and he did it all once again against the Bruins. It was another overall impressive performance for the SEC’s leader in completions and touchdown passes.
