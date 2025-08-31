Three Observations From LSU Football's Week 1 Victory Over The Clemson Tigers
The LSU Tigers are 1-0 for the first time since 2019 after taking down No. 9 Clemson 17-10 on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
The program's streak of five consecutive Week 1 losses is over after Brian Kelly and Co. earned a victory over the Clemson Tigers in a Top-10 matchup.
Led by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and a fiery LSU defense, the Bayou Bengals shined in Clemson (S.C) in order to get in the win column in the season opener and start the season off on the right foot.
Three Observations: Week 1 Edition
No. 1: Defense "As Good As Advertised"
The talk of the town has been how strong LSU's defense looked across four weeks during the program's Fall Camp in Baton Rouge.
On Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, LSU fans were finally able to get a glimpse into what defensive coordinator Blake Baker's unit is made of.
Once Baker returned to Baton Rouge in 2024, expectations were rising for the unit. He knew what he wanted to run, but didn't quite have the personnel to make it happen a season ago.
Once the 2024 season wrapped up, the LSU Tigers attacked the NCAA Transfer Portal in order to bring in game-changers, including EDGE Jack Pyburn, EDGE Patrick Payton, DL Bernard Gooden, CB Mansoor Delane, and S A.J. Haulcy, among others, via the free agent market.
There was an emphasis on "wreaking havoc" from the defensive unit with the program doing just that after logging four tackles four loss, two sacks, six pass breakups and an interception to keep momentum in the program's possession.
Clemson signal-caller Cade Klubnik wrapped up Saturday night's matchup going 19-of-38 passing for 230 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. The [Clemson] Tigers averaged just 1.6 yards per rush.
LSU's defense kept the unit in check from start to finish in Week 1 with the program turning up the heat in crunch time.
Weapons Galore on Offense
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is the heartbeat of the Tigers' offense after making the decision to return for his redshirt-senior season in 2025.
Once Nussmeier revealed his return, the LSU program attacked the Transfer Portal to bring in weapons alongside him.
With returnees Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas, Chris Hilton, and Kyle Parker, the program went out and stacked even more - namely wideouts Barion Brown and Nic Anderson.
On Saturday night, the LSU weapons were on display with nine different pass catchers hauling in a reception.
Nussmeier was spreading the rock and allowing multiple players to shine, but it was [Aaron] Anderson that stole the show with a team-high six receptions for 99 yards.
Along with Anderson, LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green was a game-changer. The sophomore pass catcher hauled in an interception where he utilized his 6-foot-7, 245-pound frame to his advantage.
LSU's arsenal of weapons was a bright spot in Week 1 with Nussmeier leading the charge.
Offensive Line Gets It Done
Heading into Week 1, the question marks surrounding the LSU offensive line continued generating significant buzz with a clearcut starting unit not locked in.
LSU had worked with a rotation of LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis down the stretch of Fall Camp, but there remained uncertainty surrounding the group.
Fast forward to Saturday night and that was the group that ultimately rolled out there as the first-team, but the program also saw Coen Echols receive run as well.
The Tigers' offensive line exceeded expectations and then some in Week 1.
With a matchup against a fierce defensive line headlined by Peter Woods, T.J. Parker, and Will Heldt, LSU gave up only one (1) sack on the night.
It wasn't perfect for the front - Clemson logged eight (8) tackles for loss - but the group did what was needed in order to walk away with a victory at Memorial Stadium.
LSU will return to action next Saturday at Tiger Stadium in the program's home opener against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
