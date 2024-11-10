Three Observations from LSU Football's Week 11 Loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 15 LSU (6-3, 3-2) will go back to the drawing board after a difficult 42-13 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
A night the program will put in the rearview mirror rather quickly, the Bayou Bengals suffered one of the worst losses in recent memory with the stakes higher than ever.
What went wrong for the Tigers on Saturday night in Death Valley?
Three Observations: LSU vs. Alabama in Week 11
Milroe Magic Lifts the Tide
LSU came into Saturday night’s matchup understanding the effort it would take to contain Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound junior has proven to be one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in America where he lived up to the billing and then some in Baton Rouge.
Heading into halftime with a 21-6 lead, Milroe totaled 97 passing yards with 98 on the ground, but he took it up a notch in the second half.
Just when the Tigers had an opportunity to make it a one-score game, the veteran signal-caller punched LSU in the gut with another momentum shifting touchdown.
Milroe ended the night with 109 yards through the air on 12-for-18 passing while also adding four touchdowns on the ground with 185 yards.
He was a man on a mission with LSU’s defense having no answer through all four quarters after further solidifying his status as one of the top quarterbacks in America.
Untimely Errors Haunt the Tigers
It started with a Garrett Nussmeier fumble in the second quarter and ended with another turnover by LSU's signal-caller in what ultimately became the nail in the coffin on Saturday night.
With under four minutes to go in the second frame, the defensive tandem of linebacker Whit Weeks and defensive end Sai’vion Jones came up with a critical fourth down stop with the Tigers trailing 14-6.
Just when all the momentum slowly began swaying LSU’s way with an opportunity to tie the ball game before halftime, it all crumbled in the blink of an eye.
Nussmeier rolled to his left where Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell came up with the play of the night after a strip sack; giving the Tide complete control of the game once again.
It was the first of two turnovers for Nussmeier on the night with the second coming on an interception on the opening drive of the second half.
With LSU trailing 21-6 and another chance to get within striking distance, Nussmeier threw a dart right to Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson.
From there, the life was sucked out of Tiger Stadium with the Bayou Bengals having no answer for the Tide on both sides of the ball.
Capitalizing off of LSU's Miscues
The turnovers were one thing for LSU on Saturday night, but Alabama's ability to capitalize off of the miscues gave them the edge from start to finish.
With 7:12 remaining in the third quarter, the LSU defense came alive with another critical stop on third down to get off of the field, or so they thought.
After LSU defensive end Sai'vion Jones and Co. came up with a sack on Milroe, the Tide was shifting the Tigers' way, but a late facemask penalty on Jones allowed Alabama to remain on the field.
From there, Milroe would score four plays later and balloon the Crimson Tide's lead with a quarter and a half to go.
It was Alabama's ability to execute when needed in the red zone that continued pouring gasoline on the fire on Saturday night in Death Valley.
Now, with three games remaining, the Tide's College Football Playoff hopes remain alive while the Bayou Bengals head back to the drawing board with the Florida Gators up next.
