Three Observations From LSU Football's Week 11 Loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide
The LSU Tigers suffered their fourth loss of the season on Saturday night after falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide 20-9 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
On a night where the Bayou Bengals remained within striking distance down the stretch, self-inflicted wounds plagued the program despite interim coach Frank Wilson changing things up at quarterback.
Wilson turned to backup signal-caller Michael Van Buren in the third quarter where he replaced Garrett Nussmeier, but the move ultimately didn't pay off for the Bayou Bengals.
“I thought [Nussmeier] did some good things early on,” Wilson said. “We moved him out of the pocket and he started the game off extremely well.
"As we went into the depth of the game, we just thought it ws an opportunity for us to change up and throw their defense off. I don’t know if it was anything he did so bad, we just thought it was an advantage with what Michael can give us.”
Three Observations: Week 11 Edition
No. 1: Evaluating the Quarterback Change for LSU
Wilson pulled the trigger on benching LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa with the move taking social media by storm.
After starting the game off going 18-for-21 through the air with 121 passing yards, Nussmeier's inability to push the ball down the field plagued the offense across the first two and a half quarters.
On the second drive of the third quarter, Van Buren strapped on his helmet and made his way in for the Tigers with his dual-threat ability on the display from the jump.
“As we discussed as a staff, we knew there could opportunities in the quarterback run game and then at the back end as they tried to bring closure to it, they would make it difficult to just sit in the pocket," Wilson said.
"We wanted to move them around and do some things and we thought he gave us a chance to do those things so that went into the thought of it."
The dual-threat ability is an element the LSU offense has been without in 2025 where Nussmeier's inability to put his head down and gain yards on the ground has limited the program.
Van Buren went 4-for-6 on his first drive through the air with over a handful of rushing yards with the Tigers getting on the scoreboard to make it a one-score game [17-9].
“I thought he was solid,” Wilson added of Van Buren. “There was some things that were obvious: pushing the pocket, stepping up, delivering passes escaping, extended plays and picking up first downs with his legs.
"I’d like him to have two hands on the ball in the pocket so we don’t get that last one swatted away, but I thought he did a good job.”
No. 2: Different Coach, Same Result
In Wilson's debut as the decision-maker, it was a breath of fresh air for the LSU Tigers, but the newfound energy wasn't enough to lift the program to an upset over the No. 4 ranked team in America.
On Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, LSU showcased the same struggles on offense the program has had across the 2025 season with play-caller Alex Atkins' conservative decisions on full display.
With offensive coordinator Joe Sloan out of the equation, it's Atkins as the play-caller to close out the season, but there were the same struggles with a staggering amount of screen plays, roll-outs, and conservative rushing attempts unable to work.
Another piece that was much of the same: Harlem Berry was a bright spot, but a lack of touches stood out.
Berry totaled 66 rushing on 12 attempts, but with this program entering "nothing to lose" territory, the No. 1 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle simply needs more touches.
An inconsistent game plan, struggles along the offensive line, and conservative play-calling once again is the main story from LSU in Week 11.
No. 3: Give the Defense Credit
By no means did defensive coordinator Blake Baker's unit play a "flawless" game on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, but to hold No. 4 Alabama to 20 points on 5.5 yards per play was a bright spot for the Bayou Bengals.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson deserves credit for the performance he put on against the Bayou Bengals on Saturday night.
The first-year starter has been a lethal weapon with the ball in his hands and once again proved that against a talented LSU defense after totaling over 275 yards of offense.
Simpson went 21-for-35 passing with 277 yards through the air to go with a touchdown of his own at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
But for the LSU defense to limit Alabama to 2.2 yards per carry while keeping the Tigers within striking distance is a positive from Saturday night - even though by no means are moral victories accepted by the LSU program.
The LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday in Death Valley for a Week 12 matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m.
