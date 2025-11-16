Three Observations From LSU Football's Week 12 Victory Over Arkansas Razorbacks
The LSU Tigers (6-4, 3-4 SEC) handled business on Saturday in Death Valley after capturing a 23-22 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks behind a strong outing from quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr.
In what became a day to remember for interim coach Frank Wilson, the Tigers' decision-maker earned his first win as the leader of the program in Week 12 against Arkansas.
Van Buren provided an new element to the offense, the rushing attack showed consistency, and linebacker Harold Perkins' strong day helped lift the Bayou Bengals to a victory in Baton Rouge.
Three Observations: Week 12 Edition
No. 1: Michael Van Buren Provides New Element, Remains Work in Progress
LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was officially ruled out prior to kickoff with an abdominal injury where sophomore signal-caller Michael Van Buren took the keys to the car.
The Mississippi State transfer earned his first start as an LSU Tiger where he handled business against Arkansas (2-8, 0-6 SEC).
Van Buren was calm, composed, and dynamic on Saturday against the Razorbacks where he opened up a different element to the LSU offense as a dual-threat weapon with his extendability on display.
Van Buren went 21-for-31 with 221 passing yards with a touchdown on the day after connecting with tight end Bauer Sharp in the fourth quarter to take a 23-22 lead with less than 10 minutes to go. He also totaled 36 rushing yards.
It wasn't perfect by any means, but Van Buren's ability to keep the play alive while taking care of the football put the Tigers in position to snap a three-game losing skid - even if it was against a 2-8 Arkansas Razorbacks crew.
No. 2: Consistency in the Run-Game
The most consistent element to the LSU offense on Saturday against the Razorbacks was the rushing attack - spearheaded by sophomore Caden Durham.
Durham logged 65 rushing yards on 12 carries; including a 27-yard score to lift the Tigers' offense to an SEC win.
The other piece to the one-two punch, Harlem Berry, tallied 52 yards of his own on 11 carries with the tandem going over the century mark on Saturday.
LSU has struggled in finding consistency in the run-game in 2025, but fast forward to Saturday against the Razorbacks and the unit flourished with the Tigers logging 155 total rushing yards.
Interim coach Frank Wilson has been adamant that the Bayou Bengals will run the ball to close out the 2025 season with the program in search of a balanced attack. On Saturday, LSU ran the ball 37 times compared to 33 passing attempts.
No. 3: Mansoor Delane, Harold Perkins Set the Pace on Defense
It was always going to be a challenge to slow down Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green and Bobby Petrino with the Razorbacks' offense lethal in 2025.
But the Tigers' defensive tandem of Perkins and Delane helped ease the pain on Saturday after piecing together strong performances.
Perkins was all over Tiger Stadium where he recorded a handful of tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry, and an interception on the day.
The veteran linebacker was sensational to keep the Bayou Bengals within striking distance where he led the defensive push for the program.
In the secondary, Jim Thorpe semifinalist Mansoor Delane was sensational after tallying a pair of pass breakups with an interception of his own against the Razorbacks.
Perkins and Delane set the pace defensively to slow down a fiery Arkansas offense on Saturday to snap a three-game losing skid and get back in the win column.
The LSU Tigers will return to action next Saturday for a Week 13 matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
