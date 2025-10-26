Three Observations From LSU Football's Week 9 Loss to the Texas A&M Aggies
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers watched their College Football Playoff hopes evaporate on Saturday night in Baton Rouge after suffering the program's third loss of the season.
On a night that the Bayou Bengals will want to forget, No. 20 LSU dropped a Week 9 matchup to Texas A&M with the Aggies throttling the Tigers 49-25 in Death Valley.
“This is an extremely disappointing night,” Kelly said on Saturday. “Any fan base would be upset. The responsibility falls on me. LSU has a proud tradition and a proud team. They prepared their tails off and expected to win.
"It showed in the first half and not in the second. My focus has to be inside-out, not outside-in. The noise is deserved, but I have to fix what’s inside our program so this doesn’t happen again.”
Three Observations: Week 9 Edition
No. 1: Marcel Reed Deserves His Flowers
In a matchup that had significant College Football Playoff implications on the line heading into it, Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed needed to play a complete game in order to keep the Aggies unbeaten and remain firmly in the CFP race.
The dual-threat signal-caller did just that.
Reed entered the night as a player quickly cruising up Heisman Trophy "watch lists" with the Aggies' quarterback further cementing his status as a candidate on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
As an offense, Texas A&M totaled 426 yards with the program going 7-for-10 on third down spearheaded by Reed getting it done - piecing together 202 passing yards to go along with 108 on the ground.
The Aggies' signal-caller compiled 310 total yards with four total touchdowns and two interceptions where he dismantled the LSU defense in Baton Rouge.
No. 2: Play-Calling Woes Plague the Tigers
It's been the talk of the season. LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan has repeatedly strung together questionable play-calls in 2025 with the miscues becoming a glaring issue on Saturday night in Death Valley.
LSU five-star true freshman running back Harlem Berry earned his first career start against the Aggies where he was shot out of a cannon in the first half.
The Louisiana native logged 56 yards on eight carries [7 yards per carry] with a touchdown in the first half with Berry sparking life in LSU's run-game.
But the second half was a different story with the true freshman running back hearing his name called once. Berry received one touch in the second half after receiving a carry on the first play of the third quarter. He didn't touch the ball for the remainder of the night.
Aside from Berry, LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green was misused on various occasions.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier connected with Green for a touchdown in the back corner of the end-zone with the 6-foot-7 red-zone threat hauling in the catch while being double teamed early on in Week 9.
But the mismatch nightmare was a ghost from there with the Tigers seemingly forgetting to use him down the stretch. Green ended the night with six catches for 54 yards.
No. 3: The Big Picture - Organizational Failure in Baton Rouge
With the LSU Tigers' season on the line against an SEC rival, Kelly's program failed in Death Valley on Saturday night.
From the offensive line allowing 11 tackles for loss and six sacks to the defense giving up 49 points and over 400 total yards, it was an organizational failure against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Yes, there is credit that needs to be given to Mike Elko and Co. The in-game adjustments after halftime - which led to the Aggies scoring 35 unanswered in the final two quarters - deserves a tip of the cap.
But the LSU Tigers' lack of physicality and desire to overcome adversity in the final 30 minutes set the tone. With three losses, the Tigers' season is now over.
“I have to evaluate everything from the top down, and make the decisions that let this team play at a higher level,” Kelly said. “I’ve got to come up with those solutions.
“I’ve been doing this 35 years. It’s my responsibility to get it turned around. If things aren’t going well, the head coach has to be agile, make changes, and figure out how to get the team playing better.”
The LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) will navigate an open date in Week 10 prior to a matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 11 on Nov. 8.
