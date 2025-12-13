Three Ole Miss Rebels Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Could Pursue If They Enter Portal

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are preparing for a critical two-week stretch in January roster reconstruction set to take center stage in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

As the market continues growing with players across America set to enter, Kiffin will have a treasure chest full of roster cash to work with as he gears up to assemble his first roster in Baton Rouge.

LSU has already seen near double-digit players reveal intentions of departing the program this month - leaving roster spots for Kiffin to work with in January.

"I have zero concern about the interest of players [in the portal], because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said last Monday.

Kiffin has brought multiple staffers in from Ole Miss to join him in Baton Rouge after making the move to LSU, but could he pursue multiple Rebels if they elect to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal?

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Three Potential Transfers to Monitor: Ole Miss Edition

Note: These players have not entered the free agent market yet. These are potential targets if they do elect to depart their current school.*

No. 1: RB Kewan Lacy

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy has been one of the best rushers in the nation all season long for the 11-1 Rebels, currently holding a season line of 258 attempts for 1,279 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Those 20 rushing scores shattered the previous single-season record at Ole Miss of 16 set by Quinshon Judkins in 2022, and it also gave him the all-purpose touchdown record of 17 that was set four times previously by Judkins (2022, '23), Brandon Bolden (2010) and Deuce McAllister (2000).

At 20 rushing scores, Lacy is already tied for 10th in Ole Miss career history, and he is one rushing touchdown shy of tying for 10th in SEC single-season history and becoming one of only 12 rushers in conference history to have 20 rushing scores in a year.

Now, with Kiffin in the Bayou State, it'll be intriguing to monitor his next move with the Transfer Portal opening in January.

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs against Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Tyler Lockhart (11) in the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

No. 2: QB Trinidad Chambliss

Trinidad Chambliss is a name that will be a hot commodity if he receives a waiver for an additional season of college ball where he will find out his fate in the coming days.

Chambliss finished Top-10 in Heisman Trophy voting amid a historic season in Oxford after transferring in last offseason - moving from Division II ball to SEC play.

On the year, Chambliss is 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6.

The first-year Rebel has been effective on the ground as well, rushing 118 times for 470 yards and six scores – giving him 3,486 yards of total offense.

Now, all eyes are on his future with a waiver applied for as well as decisions that must be made if he receives an additional season.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 3: WR Winston Watkins

Ole Miss true freshman wide receiver Winston Watkins will be a name to monitor across the next few weeks once the NCAA Transfer Portal opens up.

Watkins has developed a strong relationship with Kiffin and could be a player that follows him to Baton Rouge after recruiting him to Oxford out of high school.

Across his true freshman season, Watkins has logged 24 receptions for 363 yards and a touchdown with the Rebels staff intrigued at the potential he attains.

The NCAA Transfer Portal window opens on Jan. 2 and runs through Jan. 16 with all eyes set to be on Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as roster reconstruction continues in the Bayou State.

