Three Players Who Could Commit to LSU Next After Greedy James Flipped From Texas

The LSU Tigers are looking to prove to the college football world that the program is back as one of the most feared teams in the country, a label that has been missing in Baton Rouge for a few years.

That quest begins with new head coach Lane Kiffin, who will be tasked with returning the program to that point this season, while also stockpiling the team with a wave of incoming talent on the recruiting trail as well.

The Tigers got one step closer to that goal after flipping Greedy James from conference foes, the Texas Longhorns, this week, but they are showing no signs of building their class, so which three recruits could be the next to join the cycle?

Jayden Anding

Louisiana State University safety Major Burns (8) and linebacker Greg Penn III (18) react after sacking South Carolina quarterback Robby Ashford (1) during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Anding is ranked as the No. 21 safety in the class and the No. 9 recruit from the state of Louisiana. The four-star safety, known for being a ball-hawk on the field, already has familiarity with the program as his brother is a cornerback on the roster.

At the end of June, he seemed like a surefire commitment for the Tigers, but now he has gone quiet, delaying his commitment date and essentially going off the grid. As far as the LSU Tigers are concerned, he is still favored for the Tigers, but with the Ole Miss Rebels pushing hard, anything could happen down the stretch.

Karon Eugene

LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) and LSU Tigers safety A.J. Haulcy (13) rush Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ranked as the No. 19 safety in the country and a top 10 prospect from the state of Louisiana, he is another member of the secondary that the Tigers have been targeting, as in-state recruits have been at the forefront of the path this summer.

All signs indicate the Tigers will land him; it's just a matter of when he announces his commitment.

3 Flip Names to Know

LSU recruiting target, Jalen Brewster | Courtesy of Jalen Brewster on Instagram.

The Tigers have also turned their attention to flipping some of the highly-touted prospects that have already called elsewhere home. That includes two Texas Tech Red Raider commits, Jalen Brewster and Anthony Sweeney. Both are highly coveted by the coaching staff, and they have been working diligently to land them.

A new name added is Julian McDonald, a 6-foot-1 cornerback who committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs last month. He recently got an offer from the Tigers and could be an intriguing piece for coach Corey Raymond to flip for the cycle.

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