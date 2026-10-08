Five LSU Players Ruled Out on First Injury Report vs. Kentucky

The LSU Tigers will go on the road against the Kentucky Wildcats for a Week 6 SEC matchup, hoping to even out their away game record.

LSU has seen recent success in the past two weeks, but has also had major struggles this season with continuous injuries to star players on both sides of the ball. Instead of just focusing on the upcoming opponent, LSU is also trying to tactically fill the holes in major position groups.

The intial injury report was released for LSU and Kentucky on Wednesday evening, and it

The First Injury Report for LSU vs. Kentucky

SEC Sports Injury Report Week 6

Wide receiver Phillip Wright III was the first one to go down this season, suffering a leg injury in the Week 2 game against Louisiana Tech. He will now miss the rest of the year, opening up a major spot in the crowded receiver room.

Safety Dashawn Spears suffered an ACL injury against the Ole Miss Rebels, which has ruled him out for the rest of the season, opening up the star safety position in the secondary. Safety Tamarcus Cooley has taken over the position for Spears and is expected to stay in the role for the rest of the season.

Tight end Trey'Dez Green also suffered a knee injury during the Ole Miss game, being carted to the locker room, before returning to the sidelines with crutches. He was expected to miss some time, but Kiffin recently gave a promising update that the star offensive player could be back sooner than expected.

Linebacker Whit Weeks, who shares the team captain role with Green, fractured his right leg against Texas A&M and is expected to miss some time. As a major key to the defense, the unit will have to keep up the dominant defense against upcoming SEC opponents until he returns.

Linebacker Charles Ross is also out for the season after suffering a torn ACL vs. Texas A&M. Ross was listed behind Weeks on LSU's depth chart before Weeks' injury. As linebacker Davhon Keys has stepped in for Weeks, there are still fewer options in the position room for backups.

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