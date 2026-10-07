LSU Has a Chance to Fix a Looming Question in Lexington

The LSU Tigers are 4-1 on the season, and despite a myriad of injuries stacking up for the program, they are still in clear control of their own destiny for the end of the season.

With the final non-conference game of the schedule complete, the Tigers are back to conference play, and this time they will hit the road for just the second time this year as they take on the surging Kentucky Wildcats.

While head coach Lane Kiffin has the Tigers looking like one of the top teams in college football, as this is only the second road test of the year, the offense will need to answer a critical question to gauge confidence for the rest of the year.

Can the Offense Start Fast?

Tigers head Coach Lane Kiffin, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have one loss on the season, and it was a week three contest in a conference opponent that got the best of them. But they weren't dominated for the whole game, just a struggling first half that was nearly wiped off the board thanks to a second-half surge on offense.

That was the second straight week the Tigers struggled in the first half, following a 14 to 7 halftime score the week prior against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. They followed that up with only seven first downs against the Rebels, held back by just 66 rushing yards and 51 passing yards in the first half.

A far cry from the expected output of the offense, which is known for being one of the most high-powered groups under Kiffin.

That struggle was also there in the dominant win over the Texas A&M Aggies. Actually getting less first downs than their opponents, but making up for it with 74 rushing yards and 152 passing yards.

Although the level of competition was lower against the McNeese State Cowboys the next week, the Tigers found a groove, getting 18 first downs and over 300 yards of offense.

Now, back on the road, facing a Wildcats team that takes advantage of offensive mistakes, finds sustained drives, and comes out of the gate hot, will make a key difference in the matchup.

With already one loss on the season, the Tigers can't afford to lose games they shouldn't, and with a defense piling up injuries, the offense will need to carry the torch, and starting the first half strong will make a significant difference.

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