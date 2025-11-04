Tigers Legend Reveals LSU Football Reached Out To Nick Saban Amid Coaching Search
The LSU Tigers remain in headlines as the program in Baton Rouge begins its national coaching search after parting ways with Brian Kelly last Sunday.
Following a chaotic week in the Bayou State, the LSU administration is set to begin the push for finding a new decison-maker as the new era of LSU Football gets underway this upcoming offseason.
But the rumor mill has already begun swirling with potential candidates being tossed out left and right by college football analysts.
From Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin to Tulane's Jon Sumrall, the list of potential names to know has grown by the day since Kelly's departure.
College football icon Nick Saban weighed in on the state of the NCAA and how coaches may not be willing to leave their current situations for the LSU job.
“So you’ve got all these external factors that are constantly changing," Saban said via The Pat McAfee Show. "Whether it’s the transfer portal, how much you can pay guys, revenue sharing, what kind of collective do you have? So, traditionally, how have you been able to adapt to that?
"And my point about tradition is, some of the traditional jobs, like LSU, that people always looked at as one of the best jobs, have they adapted to all these things like they need to to be able to continue to be one of the best jobs in the country?
“I think that’s why you see Vandy, Indiana — places who have not historically been traditionally great jobs, actually having a lot of success now, because they have managed the external factors very well to bring it in-house so that they can function effectively.
"So what’s to say LSU, Florida — they’re traditionally the best jobs, but are they the best jobs now, relatively speaking, based on how they’ve adapted to the external circumstances that really affect your ability to be successful in college football?”
Now, LSU legend Shaquille O'Neal has revealed that the administration has reached out to Saban as a potential candidate.
Whether Saban has any interest is unknown - though he recently denied any thoughts on a return during ESPN's College GameDay.
“I heard through the grapevine that they were having conversations with Nick Saban,” O’Neal shared in an interview with Us Weekly. “That’d be awesome if we can bring Nick back.”
“We’re just gonna sit and see who they choose. I know it will definitely be a winner and I know it’ll be somebody that’s in line with our culture. I know it’s somebody who’s going to bring us back to winning. We realize if you lose more than two games, we don’t get a significant bowl game.”
“In Baton Rouge, that culture is all about winning,” O’Neal added. “I love Coach [Brian] Kelly. He’s a fabulous man. But down there in Bayou Land, it’s all about winning. It’s all about winning the national titles.”
As the coaching carousel heats up this fall, the LSU Tigers remain in headlines with the program in Baton Rouge searching for the next decision-maker.
