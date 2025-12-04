Top LSU Football Assistant Trending to Become Next Tulane Green Wave Head Coach

LSU Tigers defensive coordinator is trending to become the next head coach of the Tulane Green Wave, according to WDSU News.

After interviewing with the Green Wave head coaching position on Monday, sources indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that Baker impressed Tulane officials.

Now, in a Thursday report from WDSU News, "all signs point toward" Baker becoming the next head coach at his alma mater.

Across the 2025 season under Baker's watch as the defensive coordinator at LSU, he brought the Tigers into the Top-25 of total defense while also sitting among also among the top-15 in turnovers gained with 21 in total over 12 games this fall.

"I think our trust in Coach Baker, our buy-in to what he's teaching us and what he's preaching to us. He brings energy every single day, so it's hard not to being energy when the boss man is bringing it," LSU linebacker Whit Weeks said this season of what Baker provides the Tigers.

Baker is a former Green Wave player.

A deal is NOT done but could be finalized tonight or Friday with news release on Saturday and introduction Monday/Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/F8F2fmJNmB — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) December 4, 2025

On Monday, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that Kiffin plans to retain LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker amid coaching changes being made in Baton Rouge.

But Baker had become a hot commodity on the head coaching carousel with the Tulane Green Wave formally interviewing him on Monday, according to multiple reports, where he emerged as a top candidate.

Now, as the coaching carousel heats up, the current expectation is that Baker will be named the next head coach of the Tulane Green Wave.

LSU will now have to pivot in search of a new defensive staff in Baton Rouge where Baker could look to bring LSU edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples and LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen with him.

LSU DC Blake Baker interviewed with Tulane on Monday. Three days later, Tulane is focused on making Baker the next head coach of the Green Wave.



I’m told by numerous sources a deal could be done by the end of the day. — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) December 4, 2025

When Baker accepted the defensive coordinator position at LSU - departing Missouri for the gig - he brought Peoples and Olsen with him to Louisiana.

Now, as Baker trends towards taking the Tulane job, Peoples and Olsen could certainly follow him once again.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has assembled most of his staff on offense after arriving in Baton Rouge, but will now have to press the reset button on defense with Baker likely out as the defensive coordinator.

