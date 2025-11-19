Top LSU Football Head Coach Candidate Issues Statement As Other SEC Schools Pursue
The LSU Tigers coaching search has social media in a frenzy this week with the administration targeting Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin as the top option on the board.
No. 5 Ole Miss is in the midst of a historic season in Oxford, and despite the program eyeing its first College Football Playoff berth, the talk of the town surrounds Kiffin's future.
It's no secret the program in Baton Rouge is ready to wine and dine the Kiffin family after LSU officials arranged a private jet to pick up members of his family from Oxford on Monday to tour the city surrounding LSU's campus.
But it isn't a one-team race here with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to keep their decision-maker in the Magnolia State while the Florida Gators also intensify their pursuit.
Despite the outside noise, Kiffin has remained mum on the subject where he commented on the rumor mill during his Wednesday appearance on the SEC Teleconference.
Lane Kiffin's Take: SEC Teleconference Edition
Will Kiffin Coach in the Egg Bowl Next Week?
“Do you know something that I don’t know?” Kiffin responded. “Do I expect to coach next week? Why would I not expect to coach next week? I mean, I expected to coach against Florida too.
"So I don’t even understand the question about how I would not expect to coach next week. Why would I (not) be at work?”
"I mean, we’re game planning, we just practiced, I don’t even understand how that would happen,” Kiffin added. “I must be missing something.”
Complaints From the Outside on "Coaching Carousel"
“I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin added.
“So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?
"Or would you rather be 5-6 or 6-5 right now and no one wants your coach? I would look at it from that perspective.”
Now, as the LSU Tigers navigate a coaching search in target, Kiffin remains the top target as both Ole Miss and Florida look to secure his services as well down the stretch.
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.