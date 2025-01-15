Top Wide Receiver Transfer, LSU Football Signee Arrives in Baton Rouge
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff sent shockwaves across the college football recruiting scene after reeling in the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America headlined by multiple immediate impact pieces.
Kelly and Co. knew there was work that needed to be done to the roster with the portal providing the perfect opportunity to do so.
LSU lost a pair of starting wide receivers this offseason with both Kyren Lacy and CJ Daniels departing the program. From there, the staff immediately shifted focus towards adding weapons on the outside for Garrett Nussmeier.
Now, the offense has reeled in a pair of pieces that can thrive on Day 1 headlined by Oklahoma star Nic Anderson.
Anderson set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023. His 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman.
In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.
Anderson earned Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic in 2023 and was twice named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. He had three 100-yard games with a career-high 120 yards on three receptions against Tulsa. All three of his receptions against Tulsa went for touchdowns.
Other 100-yard games in 2023 came against West Virginia (119 yards) and Central Florida (105 yards). He scored a touchdown in seven games, including three against Tulsa and two against Central Florida. He became the first freshman in Oklahoma history to have three receiving TDs in a game.
In OU’s 2023 win over Texas, Anderson caught the game-winning TD pass with 15 seconds left in the 34-30 win over the Longhorns.
He capped his redshirt freshman season with seven receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown against Arizona in the Alamo Bowl.
Anderson was a four-star prospect at Katy High School and was ranked as the nation’s No. 15 wide receiver prospect by ESPN.
Now, Anderson has officially arrived in Baton Rouge for the spring semester after moving in last weekend. He began working out with the program this week with the strength and conditioning coaches getting a chance to work with the new-look team.
But Anderson isn't the only coveted wide receiver transfer to arrive in Baton Rouge last weekend.
Kentucky's Barion Brown Arrives:
After a three-year stint with Kentucky, Brown now has now joined the LSU Tigers with over 120 career catches, 1500+ receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns under his belt at his previous stop.
Brown also holds the record for most kick return touchdowns in SEC history with five in his college career. Look for Brown to be an integral piece to LSU's success in 2025.
"Explosiveness, veteran presence, maturity that he brings to the room. We have some young players and I think it's pretty clear, when you're recruiting receivers you're looking at who your quarterback is to. You've got a veteran quarterback, someone who can push the ball down the field. He looked at that, at the success of the receivers at LSU. He's an explosive player and I think it was pretty easy this was going to be a great fit for him," Kelly said on Monday.
Both Anderson and Brown have arrived in Baton Rouge and are working out with the program ahead of spring camp in March.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (8):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
The Additions on Defense (7):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
- S Tamarcus Cooley: North Carolina State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.