Trap Game or Tune-Up? Sizing Up Louisiana Tech on LSU's 2026 Schedule
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There's a new era of LSU Football. And it will all be proven in their 12-game 2026 season.
But looking at the early season matchup between the in-state nieighbors Louisiana Tech, the matchup brings less pressure than others.
Early Season Illusion
By week two of the season, the new and improved Tigers will still be working out roster kinks. After reconfiguring the program during the offseason, changes to the coaching staff and roster will still be an adaptation in early September.
As this Labor Day marks the 22nd time the two Louisiana schools meet, the Bulldogs have only walked away victorious once. Beyond that lone statistic, the matchup brings less pressure than the Tigers' SEC road and home games in the upcoming weeks.
As the season goes on, the pressure builds, with key SEC matchups spread out in the fall and the postseason lingering around the corner. So in the early weeks, chemistry between the newly formed team is still developing, and discipline tends to slip when the pressure isn't as high.
That doesn't make the matchup a cake walk for the Tigers. LA Tech brings a talented veteran squad to Baton Rouge. And once again, if the discipline slips too much in the September matchup, the Bulldogs can slip right through those cracks and put LSU up for an early-season challenge.
A Tune-Up Matchup
With the in-state visit from the Bulldogs sitting in between the season opener of the Clemson Tigers in Baton Rouge and a road game at SEC rival Ole Miss, this matchup will be a tune-up trial run with little pressure added.
When taking the field - one of the biggest stages in college football - against the talented LSU Tigers, the Bulldogs turn into underdogs. The matchup is still a key, early-season win for LSU, but not one that is up for too much debate, compared to the difficult season ahead.
Instead, the Tigers can take this matchup to experiment with their elite roster, giving their top-ranked recruits a chance to prove themselves early. This can not only decide who will prove success for the rest of the season, but also avoid starter injuries that happened last time the Bulldogs came to visit, as tight end Trey'Dez Green suffered a knee injury that limited his abilities for the following games.
The game still sits in an important spot in the schedule, but can also serve as a true test for newcomers to see their talent on the stage of Death Valley.
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Brooke Benedict is a sophomore at LSU, majoring in journalism. She is originally from Boulder, Colorado, and enjoys skiing, hiking, and Pilates. She's always enjoyed watching sports and the way sports bring people together. She has spent one semester as a sports columnist for the LSU student newspaper, and is am excited to continue her LSU sports reporting career with On SI.Follow BrookeBene15943