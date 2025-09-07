The Injury Update: Latest on LSU Football's Trey'Dez Green and Braelin Moore
No. 3 LSU captured a Week 2 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday night with the program starting the season 2-0 for the first time since 2019.
Brian Kelly and Co. took down the Bulldogs 23-7 in Tiger Stadium behind a strong performance from LSU's defense, but the main storyline coming out of Baton Rouge is a pair of injuries suffered in the win.
LSU offensive lineman Braelin Moore went down on the first play from scrimmage in Death Valley after being rolled up on following a rushing attempt from Caden Durham.
Moore went to the locker room and ultimately returned to the sidelines in street clothes and a walking boot for the remainder of the game.
According to ESPN 104.5, the current expectation is that Moore has suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss LSU's Week 3 matchup against the Florida Gators.
Once Moore went down with an injury, offensive line coach Brad Davis had sophomore DJ Chester go in at the center position.
It's a significant development for the Bayou Bengals with Moore becoming an integral piece of the offense - as shown in Week 1.
The Virginia Tech transfer earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following his performance on the road at Memorial Stadium against Clemson to open the season.
Along with Moore going down with a lower-body injury, LSU saw starting tight end Trey'Dez Green suffer a knee injury late in the game.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Green was rolled up on where he immediately grabbed his knee and was assisted to the medical tent.
Green ultimately went to the locker room and returned with a heavy knee brace on and crutches.
According to ESPN 104.5, pending MRI results, Green will be out for multiple weeks, but has not suffered a season-ending injury.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder has emerged as a critical component to the offense with Green getting in the end-zone in Week 1 against Clemson.
Now, the current expectation is that both Green and Moore will be out for LSU's Southeastern Conference opener against the Florida Gators next Saturday and may miss additional time as well.
No. 3 LSU hosts the Florida Gators in Week 3 followed by a home matchup against Southeastern Louisiana before hitting the road to Oxford for an SEC matchup at Ole Miss in Week 5.
