Trap Game or Tune-Up? Sizing Up McNeese State on LSU's 2026 Schedule

The LSU Tigers will enjoy an advantage that will help to propel them into the rest of their SEC schedule going forward, playing the McNeese State Cowboys in a mid-conference play break at home.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has received promising predictions on what the Tigers' win-loss record may look like in his first year at the helm. A game against the Cowboys in Death Valley certainly will help to cushion the rest of the Tigers' schedule, as they look forward to a relatively easy win.

The Cowboys are a mid-tier Southland Conference team, finishing last season with a 5-7 record that doesn't look promising when traveling to Baton Rouge to face a hungry LSU team. It's true that some "cupcake" games can be surprisingly deceiving on a team's schedule, but when asking whether this is a trap game or a tune-up opportunity, the Tigers have all the advantage.

For LSU, Playing McNeese State Is A Tune-Up For The Rest of SEC Play

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

For LSU, playing McNeese State will offer a few opportunities that are only really available when playing an opponent that doesn't present much of a challenge.

First, and most obviously, the Tigers will get a chance to rest after playing Ole Miss and Texas A&M — two teams that will threaten to give LSU a run for its money, and likely have implications on the direction of the rest of the season.

Second, LSU will be able to show off a little bit against McNeese State's relatively undersized roster. The Tigers' strength this season will once again lie in the dominance of their defensive line, which gives them plenty of room to get the second- and third-string players on the field in order to display their depth.

The game also offers a chance for the offense to reach its full explosive potential, with a lack of meaningful Cowboys defenders keeping transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt from finding the endzone on most possessions. It's likely that this non-conference matchup will be a complete blowout, which could be crucial in LSU's national ranking at the end of the week.

Lastly, playing a team like McNeese State gives LSU a chance to fully tune its strategy after a difficult stretch to begin conference play. Any kinks in offensive rhythm or defensive plays can be fully tested and worked through in a low-stakes game against McNeese State.

Although playing the Cowboys is far from the biggest challenge that the Tigers will face this upcoming season, it still will be a fairly important game. Just getting the chance to rest up key playmakers and work out glitches may be crucial as LSU moves forward in its attempt to move into high-tier SEC status during Kiffin's first year as head coach.

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