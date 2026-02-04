Lane Kiffin is bringing his traditions with him to Baton Rouge after making the move to depart the Ole Miss Rebels for the LSU Tigers last fall.

In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football scene, Kiffin chose to leave the Magnolia State amid a College Football Playoff run for the Bayou Bengals' head coaching gig.

Since the move, the Ole Miss-LSU rivalry has been elevated to new heights with both schools looking to one-up each other left and right - exchanging staff members, signing the No. 1 and No. 2 Transfer Portal Classes, and more.

But Kiffin is now taking traditions he created during his stint in Oxford with him to LSU.

The new LSU head coach addressed the media on Wednesday - doing so with a basketball goal to his right - something we saw at Ole Miss. This was specifically on the sidelines during games, for players to use as a prop when making a big-time play.

Once Pete Golding was introduced as the new head coach in Oxford, he revealed there would be changes made now that Kiffin was gone - specifically the basketball goals, hot yoga, etc.

“I’m going to let those guys vote on it,” Golding said when asked about traditions when Kiffin was the head coach. “‘Hey, if you felt like it had an impact on the game, and it helped us win or lose, then let’s do it. If it’s something you felt didn’t have an impact on the game and doesn’t impact winning or losing and you don’t like it, then let’s not do it.'”

Golding also dove into other habits Kiffin and Co. did that he will not be partaking in.

"I'm not changing who I am," Golding stated. "I ain't changing what the hell I wear or going to yoga or playing pickleball. I ain't doing any of that sh-t. I am who I am.

"We're going to roll. We're going to do this thing the right way. I've done it a long time around a lot of good people, and we're going to give it our best shot and see what happens."

Now, as the new era of LSU Tigers Football begins, there will be new traditions forming with Kiffin at the helm of the program - with some even coming from Ole Miss, it appears.

